Senior UX Designer - US ONLY

PriceSpider is a retail technology company filled with talented people relentlessly driven to revolutionize the online shopping experience. We are the fastest growing Brand Integrity, Where-to-Buy and data services innovator, providing unmatched insights into online consumer purchasing behaviors around the globe. Our technology helps manufacturers, marketers, and retailers radically improve their marketing impact, retail sales, and revenues. Our clients use PriceSpider’s proprietary technology to crawl the web and power their tools to reveal the secrets of exactly what people buy—as well as where, when, and how. We continue to push the boundaries of our technology to create amazing user experiences for both our clients and their consumers. Today PriceSpider is helping nearly 1,500 brands around the globe.

We are looking for an experienced UX designer to help design next generation applications at PriceSpider. Together, we’ll design the best user experience possible, supporting customers in multiple languages across international markets.

You’ll seek to understand customer needs, behaviors and goals. You’ll endeavor to be data driven to help inspire product design. You’ll help modernize design for our portfolio of products including desktop and mobile applications. You’ll sketch, create concepts & prototypes, and deliver high-quality final product design. You’ll leverage and help grow our design system.

Experience:

Four years industry experience as a Senior UX Designer

Portfolio demonstrating your direct contributions in visual design

Experience with a human-centered design process

Experience with responsive design

Experience with atomic design

Experience with design systems

Experience designing for complex systems

Experience collaborating with designers, researchers, engineers, and product managers

Responsibilities:

Work closely with designers, engineers and product managers, in a highly collaborative environment

Design for the entire product lifecycle and across multiple products

Communicate the user experience throughout the design process

Create user flows, wireframes, mockups, prototypes and high-fidelity product design

Conduct UX research to understand customer and business needs

Manage and work on multiple projects concurrently

Ensure quality implementation of design

Help with recruiting, mentoring and design culture

High collaboration and communication

Provide solutions to complex problems

Location:

This is a remote position.

PriceSpider is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to inclusion and diversity.