Senior UX Designer - US ONLY
PriceSpider is a retail technology company filled with talented people relentlessly driven to revolutionize the online shopping experience. We are the fastest growing Brand Integrity, Where-to-Buy and data services innovator, providing unmatched insights into online consumer purchasing behaviors around the globe. Our technology helps manufacturers, marketers, and retailers radically improve their marketing impact, retail sales, and revenues. Our clients use PriceSpider’s proprietary technology to crawl the web and power their tools to reveal the secrets of exactly what people buy—as well as where, when, and how. We continue to push the boundaries of our technology to create amazing user experiences for both our clients and their consumers. Today PriceSpider is helping nearly 1,500 brands around the globe.
We are looking for an experienced UX designer to help design next generation applications at PriceSpider. Together, we’ll design the best user experience possible, supporting customers in multiple languages across international markets.
You’ll seek to understand customer needs, behaviors and goals. You’ll endeavor to be data driven to help inspire product design. You’ll help modernize design for our portfolio of products including desktop and mobile applications. You’ll sketch, create concepts & prototypes, and deliver high-quality final product design. You’ll leverage and help grow our design system.
Experience:
- Four years industry experience as a Senior UX Designer
- Portfolio demonstrating your direct contributions in visual design
- Experience with a human-centered design process
- Experience with responsive design
- Experience with atomic design
- Experience with design systems
- Experience designing for complex systems
- Experience collaborating with designers, researchers, engineers, and product managers
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with designers, engineers and product managers, in a highly collaborative environment
- Design for the entire product lifecycle and across multiple products
- Communicate the user experience throughout the design process
- Create user flows, wireframes, mockups, prototypes and high-fidelity product design
- Conduct UX research to understand customer and business needs
- Manage and work on multiple projects concurrently
- Ensure quality implementation of design
- Help with recruiting, mentoring and design culture
- High collaboration and communication
- Provide solutions to complex problems
Location:
This is a remote position.
PriceSpider is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to inclusion and diversity.