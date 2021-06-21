Job Details

Core Digital Media is a proud member of the Rocket Companies family [“RKT” on NYSE] and works in close partnership with its sister companies Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto. These companies are all market leaders in their industries and who are obsessed with helping their clients achieve the dream of homeownership and financial freedom. Our association with them bolsters our ability to provide the best assistance to every one of our users.

Core Digital Media is on a mission to help people make smarter financial decisions for every stage of life. We are looking for a UX Designer who believes in our mission and can translate the complex financial space into something easy and visual for consumers. Core Digital is an established, best in classs, digital marketing firm with deep roots in the financial services, insurtech, and education space. We are seeking a UX Designer to work on new products aimed at fulfilling our mission: to help people make better financial decisions.

Let’s face it, financial products can be complicated - we're looking for an UX Designer up to the task of breaking down these complicated processes and products into digestible, informative, and engaging interactions. The right person for the job is creative, empathetic, and intelligent, with a passion for finding ways to turn complexity into delightful experiences. Ideally you will come from the Design Thinking and User Centered Design school of thought.

What you will do:

Respond to user research to visualized the identified need-states.

Work closely with Product Owners to create user stories, determine appropriate scope, and define requirements.

Create detailed UI designs and related design assets for products. This includes low to high fidelity visual design mockups, wireframes, sketches, prototypes, and supporting design specifications and documentation - working collaboratively with other designers.

Suggest ways to validate product ideas and concepts during discovery in order to verify tangible assumptions and hypotheses.

Work closely with developers to ensure your experiences are brought to life as you intended them to be.

Conduct user testing on prototypes/MVPs to identify areas for improvement.

Champion user-centered design, sharing best practices and demonstrating curiosity about customer needs and behaviors.

Your qualifications: