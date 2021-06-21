Graphic Designer

Job Details

At Ping Identity, we're changing the way people think about enterprise security technology. With our innovative Identity Defined Security platform, we're helping to build a borderless world where people have total freedom to work wherever and however they want. Without friction. Without fear.

We call this digital freedom. And it's not just something we provide our customers. It's something that drives our company. People don't come here to join a culture that's built on digital freedom. They come to cultivate it.

We're headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and we have offices and employees around the globe. And we serve the largest, most demanding enterprises worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Because even in the most complex enterprise environments, security shouldn't be a source of anxiety. It should be one of your greatest competitive advantages.





Ping Identity is looking for a full-time Sr. UI / Visual Designer to join a passionate and close-knit creative team responsible for developing a wide variety of marketing assets with well-rounded design experience. Enjoy designing web pages, brochures, logos, signs, t-shirts, presentations, and other marketing materials.You should have a minimum of 3 years of design experience and be proficient in all Design software. This role reports directly to the Graphic Design Manager.

You Will:

Use strong project management skills to take a wide variety of web and print projects from conception through completion.

Design user friendly presentations templates for large events, with strong PPT skills.

Work individually and as part of a team with copywriters, designers, executives, to develop marketing concepts for websites, mobile and social applications, rich media, print, and viral campaigns, etc.

Carry the brand guidelines throughout all projects and look for ways to extend the Ping Identity brand into all departments within the organization.

Translate high-level software and technology concepts into reader-friendly copy for traditional and digital media, and edit creative projects for adherence to brand and style guidelines.

Improve on initial concepts by proposing direction through various presentations, info-graphics, comps, storyboards, wireframes, and functional prototypes.

Understand content marketing function and successfully use assets on pingidentity.com and other channels to support product/field marketing, campaigns, sales, and other priority programs.

You Have:

Bachelor's degree in design or related field, or equivalent

At least 3 years of creative design experience in an agency or corporate environment; B2B and technology brand experience helpful

The ability to design graphics that make a complex technology understandable and interesting to diverse audiences and various personas.

The ability to excel in a fluid and fast moving environment

Excellent verbal and written skills

Extensive experience with Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign, specifically with mockups, web design and print

Our Benefits:

Open PTO

Parental Leave

Free Healthcare Option

401(k) Match

Generous Holiday Schedule

Commuter Offset

Education Reimbursement

Ping Identity is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

Salary offers will be based on the candidate's qualifications.