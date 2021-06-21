Job Details

About the Role

The Senior Graphic Designer is a member of the marketing department and is responsible for communicating Passport’s brand value and product positioning through visual representation. This includes, but is not limited to, the development of brand guidelines, sales enablement content, digital content to support campaigns and website updates.

This role sits at the intersection of marketing, product design and sales. The Senior Graphic & Web Designer is a great communicator and collaborator and has an obsessive eye for quality of design and is not afraid to take risks in order to push Passport’s message and value proposition forward visually.

Responsibilities:

Brand Execution, Oversight & Design

Maintain consistency of brand execution across all marketing materials, internal and external.

Develop designs and user experiences for all channels including the Passport website, emails, sales enablement materials, video

Manage the visual development and management of the Brand identity system, and recommend graphic brand refreshes to keep Passport current

Sales Enablement Materials

Create and manage the production of all collateral material

Provide graphic design support for RFPs and Sales Pitch Books. Approx 1-2 / Qtr

Design layout for white papers and sponsored content

Customer Signage

Manage graphic creation of all customer signage, including signs and decals

Develop designs for new white labels applications

Event Materials

Develop graphical themes for annual shows

Create all graphics related content for shows including banner stands, videos and presentations

Digital / Web Support

Assist in the development of email templates for campaigns

Create design templates for social media

Provide support for landing pages as needed

Qualifications:

5-7 years of hands-on experience producing captivating design

Experience with digital design tools such as Sketch, Adobe Suite Creative, Invision or Figma (Sketch & Adobe)*

Knowledge of HTML, jQuery and CSS preferred

Agency or in-house experience working on technology brands, specifically high tech or SaaS

Strong understanding of design principles including layout, typography, and color theory

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in a cross-functional / team environment

Superior resource, planning, and time management skills

An online portfolio and relevant links are required*

About You

You are passionate about design and bringing the value of a brand to life through the design process. You understand the importance of design in the creation of sales enablement materials and driving prospects through their buyer journey and you’re always learning and seeking new and creative ways to improve that journey through design elements. You will stand up for what you believe is most important in the creative process, but understand the importance of collaboration. You thrive in a fast paced environment and are ready to take on the challenge of helping Passport achieve the next milestone of growth.