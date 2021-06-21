Senior Graphic Designer
About the Role
The Senior Graphic Designer is a member of the marketing department and is responsible for communicating Passport’s brand value and product positioning through visual representation. This includes, but is not limited to, the development of brand guidelines, sales enablement content, digital content to support campaigns and website updates.
This role sits at the intersection of marketing, product design and sales. The Senior Graphic & Web Designer is a great communicator and collaborator and has an obsessive eye for quality of design and is not afraid to take risks in order to push Passport’s message and value proposition forward visually.
Responsibilities:
Brand Execution, Oversight & Design
- Maintain consistency of brand execution across all marketing materials, internal and external.
- Develop designs and user experiences for all channels including the Passport website, emails, sales enablement materials, video
- Manage the visual development and management of the Brand identity system, and recommend graphic brand refreshes to keep Passport current
Sales Enablement Materials
- Create and manage the production of all collateral material
- Provide graphic design support for RFPs and Sales Pitch Books. Approx 1-2 / Qtr
- Design layout for white papers and sponsored content
Customer Signage
- Manage graphic creation of all customer signage, including signs and decals
- Develop designs for new white labels applications
Event Materials
- Develop graphical themes for annual shows
- Create all graphics related content for shows including banner stands, videos and presentations
Digital / Web Support
- Assist in the development of email templates for campaigns
- Create design templates for social media
- Provide support for landing pages as needed
Qualifications:
- 5-7 years of hands-on experience producing captivating design
- Experience with digital design tools such as Sketch, Adobe Suite Creative, Invision or Figma (Sketch & Adobe)*
- Knowledge of HTML, jQuery and CSS preferred
- Agency or in-house experience working on technology brands, specifically high tech or SaaS
- Strong understanding of design principles including layout, typography, and color theory
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience working in a cross-functional / team environment
- Superior resource, planning, and time management skills
- An online portfolio and relevant links are required*
About You
You are passionate about design and bringing the value of a brand to life through the design process. You understand the importance of design in the creation of sales enablement materials and driving prospects through their buyer journey and you’re always learning and seeking new and creative ways to improve that journey through design elements. You will stand up for what you believe is most important in the creative process, but understand the importance of collaboration. You thrive in a fast paced environment and are ready to take on the challenge of helping Passport achieve the next milestone of growth.