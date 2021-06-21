UI Designer

Job Details

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch new products in days. We integrate with core banking systems to build tools that streamline bank operations and give developers easy API access to a wide range of banking services from making payments to opening accounts to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator.

About the Position

We're looking for a user interface and visual designer to join our growing design team. You will play a leading role in defining our interface, brand, style, and web presence. You'll work directly with product design, engineering, and go to market teams to explore, define, and build new product interfaces, web pages, and visual assets.

Join our team and help build a brand and product experience for the future of banking in the United States.

You will:

Lead the design and optimization of our web presence at treasuryprime.com

Collaborate closely with the design & marketing teams to refine a lasting and scalable visual design language and branding

Work with the product design team to take designs from wireframes to pixel-perfect interfaces

Work closely with partners in marketing, product design, and engineering to define and execute on effective and beautiful projects

Help refine and maintain the UI and patterns for Treasury Prime's design system

Spark joy in our users through seamless interfaces, engaging details, and thoughtful micro-interactions





You may be a good fit for this role if you have:

3+ years of experience working in design for web and digital presence

Relevant expertise in UI, web, and/or brand design

Exacting design standards and abiding attention to detail

Startup experience and are comfortable leading a breadth of different projects

Graphic design, illustration, and/or UI animation experience

Experience designing to optimize web engagement

Experience building websites using Webflow

Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Understanding and appreciation of web accessibility guidelines

Ability to work in a diverse, dynamic environment and effectively collaborate across teams

Excitement to do the hard work to make the banking system work for everyone





While these are not all hard requirements for the job, the best candidates will meet many of these criteria. Please be sure to include your portfolio with your application.

This position is open to candidates working in San Francisco or remotely from elsewhere in the United States or Canada.

We look forward to hearing from you!