Job Details

We are looking for a talented and driven Visual Designer to join our design team and help us shape and drive the future of ZenHub. Every one of us shares a common vision: to create the future we want to live in. We need the right people to help us realize that vision.

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to shape the image of a well-established SaaS brand, help the marketing team convey brand identify and work closely with the design team in order to ensure a cohesive brand experience across the entire customer journey.

A little about us:

ZenHub is the leading team collaboration and project management tool built right into GitHub and GitHub Enterprise. At ZenHub, every team member is empowered to get to know our customers deeply, learn how to solve their toughest problems, and turn them into evangelists.

Our customers are smart cookies: some of the best teams at companies like Adobe, NASA, Microsoft, Docker, and SAP use ZenHub to stay in the zone. Our team is passionate about improving our product – after all, we use it everyday. We encourage all of our team members to contribute ideas and challenge the status quo.

Our ideal candidate:

Be an architect of ZenHub’s brand and an advocate for its design system.

Create on-brand images, videos, email campaigns, landing pages, and interactive assets for paid ads, digital media, branded content, and social ads.

Own the end-to-end design and visual execution of our marketing website (zenhub.com).

Create assets like infographics, ebooks, industry reports, surveys, and sales enablement materials.

Create attention-grabbing, conversion-focused social and paid campaigns.

Produce high-quality work by paying attention to details, seeking feedback from others, and working collaboratively.

Define and design templates that our go-to-market team can use to build out world-class sales enablement materials (presentations, one-pagers, etc.)

Your background and experience:

Has at least 5 years of experience.

Has expert knowledge of Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, and Figma.

Has professional experience designing and developing brand systems.

Has a great understanding of design principles including information architecture, color use, and typography.

Stay up-to-date with the latest design trends and industry insights.

Has an impressive portfolio showcasing previous visual design work.

Is a great collaborator who is able to give and receive constructive feedback to improve the finished product and design process.

Able to generate custom illustrations.

Proficient knowledge in Webflow and Hubspot.

Experience creating animations, and Lottie.

Bonus points:

Experience working at a successful tech brand.

A following on Dribbble or other visual design social platform.

Has some knowledge of HTML and CSS.

More about ZenHub:

Don’t sweat it if you don’t have everything listed in the role description. One of our values is “Growth Mindset”. If you have some of the qualities listed above, and are excited about the role and motivated to learn – we want to hear from you!

At ZenHub our people are the priority. We believe the more perspectives we embrace, the stronger our team. We recruit the best, and welcome people of all backgrounds regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or ability. With a focus on respect and a commitment to continuous learning, we’re building an inclusive culture that supports our team in doing their best work. We work hard to provide our full-time team members perks that make their lives better by offering:

○ Boundaryless working style. We want our team to work from wherever is best for them. Whether you prefer to work from the comfort of your home office or from our bright, spacious, and dog-friendly Zen-den, we support you. For those opting to wfh, we offer a generous monthly stipend to cover ongoing remote work expenses. If you opt to join us in-office, we’ll contribute to your commute expenses or bike maintenance.

○ A flexible vacation policy. We work hard and it’s important we take time to recharge. We have a flexible time off policy with no hard limit and encourage our team members to take a minimum of 3 weeks off per year.

○ A commitment to continued learning and development. We provide an annual professional development budget to use towards conferences, classes, books, and other opportunities to maintain and expand your skill set.

○ Fitness reimbursements. Stay fit with our monthly reimbursements for health-related benefits like gym memberships, fitness apps, and personal training.

○ Top-of-the-line equipment. In addition to receiving a company smartphone of your choice with a paid voice/data plan, every team member receives a generous annual new tech budget to try new gadgets, tools, and platforms.

○ Flexible parental leave policies. We understand the importance and demands of a growing family. In addition to state, provincial, and federal leave allowances, parents on our team have the ability to create flexible schedules or take days off when family needs to come first.

○ Social Connection. When it’s safe to gather again our team will have access to a shared collaboration space in Vancouver, but our team is focused on fostering strong relationships and an equitable experience no matter where in the world you’re working.

Check out our careers page to learn more about what other benefits we offer!