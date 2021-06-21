Job Details

About globaledit:

Globaledit is the essential creative production platform. From capture to distribution, globaledit provides a real-time collaborative workspace for creative teams, including essential work-in-progress features. Globaledit offers features that improve the workflow process for asset upload, ingest, review, approval, sharing, searching, search and distribution. Globaledit is a division of CoCreativ, a family of integrated creative production companies.

About the role:

Globalledit is looking for a freelance graphic designer who will be responsible for designing and executing high-quality website designs, social media creatives, and branding design work for globaledit.com. This position requires a person who is a creative individual with excellent aesthetic judgment and willingness to collaborate within a team environment. You’ll help globaledit teams bring the product to life. Your work will allow our customers to not only understand the product, but see the potential in working with globaledit.





Job Responsibilities:

Design on brand creatives that are data-driven, and user centric

Bring product features to life through social media design, email marketing, and brand design

Build wireframes for new website pages that define the user experience

Create visual designs needed for potential clients including presentation decks, one-sheeters, product release pages, and more

Help maintain brand consistency across all channels

Work with our product teams to ensure product marketing and organic marketing align





Job Requirements:

2+ years of experience in marketing design work for a SaaS company

Experience with Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, and the web

Attention to detail and strong understanding of SaaS software

Compelling portfolio of work for SaaS or technology companies

Familiarity with HTML and CSS preferred





To Apply:

Please email gsarkisova@globaledit.com