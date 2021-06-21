Graphic Designer
About globaledit:
Globaledit is the essential creative production platform. From capture to distribution, globaledit provides a real-time collaborative workspace for creative teams, including essential work-in-progress features. Globaledit offers features that improve the workflow process for asset upload, ingest, review, approval, sharing, searching, search and distribution. Globaledit is a division of CoCreativ, a family of integrated creative production companies.
About the role:
Globalledit is looking for a freelance graphic designer who will be responsible for designing and executing high-quality website designs, social media creatives, and branding design work for globaledit.com. This position requires a person who is a creative individual with excellent aesthetic judgment and willingness to collaborate within a team environment. You’ll help globaledit teams bring the product to life. Your work will allow our customers to not only understand the product, but see the potential in working with globaledit.
Job Responsibilities:
- Design on brand creatives that are data-driven, and user centric
- Bring product features to life through social media design, email marketing, and brand design
- Build wireframes for new website pages that define the user experience
- Create visual designs needed for potential clients including presentation decks, one-sheeters, product release pages, and more
- Help maintain brand consistency across all channels
- Work with our product teams to ensure product marketing and organic marketing align
Job Requirements:
- 2+ years of experience in marketing design work for a SaaS company
- Experience with Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch
- Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, and the web
- Attention to detail and strong understanding of SaaS software
- Compelling portfolio of work for SaaS or technology companies
- Familiarity with HTML and CSS preferred
To Apply:
Please email gsarkisova@globaledit.com