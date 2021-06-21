Job Details

We’re looking for a mid/senior UI/UX designer, with good data visualization, user research, Figma, and Axure skills, to help us build a tool that will revolutionize startup investments.

About us

Our founders, Marius and Vlad are serial entrepreneurs. They have worked and taught at MIT, Singularity University, Techstars, and Startup Chile, where they realized that fundraising for startups is broken, and still done the same as 20 years ago. That’s why, in 2019, they started Metabeta, a platform that enables startups and investors to make smarter investments using data, not only gut-feeling.

Today, we’re a 10-people distributed team (Romania, Chile, Turkey, and Pakistan). We have recently raised our seed round, have big plans—and that’s where you come in!

What we are looking for

A passionate designer, obsessed with creating exquisite user experiences. Our CEO, Marius, a UX veteran, handled most of the UI/UX in the first year before Cristian (our current designer) came on board and took over. He is still with us and you’ll be his partner-in-crime, working shoulder-to-shoulder on improving and growing Metabeta.

Here’s how a regular day would look on the job:

Start whenever you’re ready. We believe you can do best when your energy is optimal and you work with the people you need to—not on a 9-to-5 schedule. We value results, not timesheets.

You don’t have to wait for anyone to tell you what to do, because you set your own tasks based on the priorities you set for yourself each week. But you’ll coordinate with our product and engineering team to make sure all your expectations are aligned.

We expect that you’ll be familiar with the UX stuff, from doing customer interviews, competitive research, data visualization (damn important!), sketching flows or prototypes, improving them iteratively, following design systems, and even writing functional specifications. Be warned that we are “pixelfuckers” (pardon our French) and are pretty obsessed with visual consistency and performance.

Ideally, you’ll have some idea about front-end development (HTML, CSS, JS) and design systems. We’ve built our Anatomic Design System from scratch and you’ll continue expanding it and being its guardian.

We prototype things in Figma and Axure (don’t worry if you’re proficient in Adobe XD, Sketch, or other tools, it’s a good transition) but also on pen and paper.

The rest is kinda usual: Zoom calls, Slack talks, and be a good teammate!

What we offer

Here’s what we don’t offer: fancy Xbox or Playstation games, team buildings, gym subscriptions, or all sorts of corporate perks.

And here’s the list of what we do:

A fair salary and share options. So you don’t have to worry about money and can focus on building great stuff and learning.

A meaningful thing to work on. It’s a tough mission to change an industry that has not changed much, but we love the impossible.

A great team. We are no superheroes, but good people who share their knowledge but are also eager to learn from and with you.

Flexibility (schedule, location, approach) and a results-only work environment.



