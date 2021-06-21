Job Details

MediaMonks Middle East is looking for a brilliant designer to craft digital content, campaigns, websites and assets for amazing brands across the Middle East.

Requirements

You’ll specialise in designing digital marketing assets for a wide variety of channels, predominantly social media.

You also know a thing or two about UI.

You’ll make sure designs are awesome and in line with client expectations, and target audience..

You’ll help translate creative/client briefs into thorough design briefs.

You go above and beyond the brief to push the boundaries when it comes to digital designs and aesthetics.

You’ll help to create style proposals, sketches and mockups to kickstart new projects.

For some projects, you’ll set the style; for others, you’ll help safeguard predefined styles.

You’ll ensure that designs adhere to guidelines, are consistent across formats and look pixel perfect in any dimension.

You’ll look after the art direction process and help improve the work by offering new angles, best practices and practical solutions — guaranteeing projects meet and exceed our standards.

Background & Skills

You’re a technically skilled designer with 3+ years of experience as a designer or art director crafting digital designs and advertising materials

As showcased in your portfolio, your Photoshop skills are so slick, they look shopped.

You master Sketch.

Working with clients and colleagues around the world, you also need to have strong communication skills.

You have experience with all stages of the design process, from conceptualizing styles to finalizing layouts and rolling out designs across markets and formats.

Creating balanced and beautiful layouts is your second nature, or just something you’re good at.

You have an articulate understanding of fundamentals such as typography, interaction design, flow and storytelling, you can get teams to improve the work on both an aesthetic and functional level.

You know how to present designs to colleagues and clients alike.





At Media Monks you’ll be joining a highly ambitious company on a global mission to become the best production partner in any field and market. With offices all around the globe and 4,000+ Monks and counting, we’re leading the industry through integrated teams who create great, relevant work with purpose at scale and at speed.We are an equal-opportunity employer committed to building a respectful and empowering work environment for all people to freely express themselves amongst colleagues who embrace diversity in all respects. We want everyone to feel free, real, safe and be respectful of others.Please be attentive to the requirements for this role and accompany your portfolio with a custom English cover letter detailing why you’re the right person for the job. Submit up to three writing samples, so we can get an idea of your best work. Feel free to include links to your content or portfolio in your application.