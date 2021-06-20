Job Details
Visual Communication Designer
Noora Health is a social enterprise whose mission is to empower family caregivers with the skills and knowledge they need to take control of their loved one's health. We achieve this by partnering with healthcare providers and providing them with the training and tools they need to engage patient families better. We build capacity at the systems and community level and place tools in the hands of those who need it most. Born out of the Stanford d.school & Y Combinator, Noora Health uses human-centered design to reach its goals. If you are excited about working at a startup that is making a change and innovating health care, join us!
Expectations
- Craft is a given, and so is the willingness to execute production work
- You feel comfortable managing on-brand materials in ways that still push creative boundaries
- You’re willing to make things happen within tight constraints and tight timelines
- You can design original pieces, including infographics and journey maps
- You are comfortable reviewing junior designers’ work to ensure high quality and mentorship
- You inspire the team by being up-to-date with what’s new in the field of design, health, or impact
- You can effectively communicate with disciplines across the organization and are comfortable aligning your talents with theirs to build products and solutions together
- You have a genuine empathic curiosity in how to communicate with diverse audiences, particularly those with low literacy and living in rural settings
- You’re passionate about contributing to the intersection of social impact, visual communication, and human-centered design and always ask: who am I designing for?
Must Haves
- Fluent in one Indian language (two languages is a significant plus)
- 3+ years of work experience in a similar role
- Bachelor’s degree in visual communication or a related field or equivalent
- Hands-on experience in InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects (video editing skills are a significant plus)
- Highly motivated, proactive, and experience working with minimal supervision
- Experience working in creative, human-centered culture and cross-cultural design
- Attention to visual details
- Ability to meet deadlines and collaborate with a team
- Excited to use your artistic talents in a social impact context