Junior visual designer

Job Details

YOUR MISSION

The airfocus product strategy platform is growing fast on all continents. We're on the lookout for a talented brand design intern to put our word into visuals.





What you'll do:

You will craft stills and animation for:

The blog and the newsletter.

Banner ads and social media ads.

Social media graphics (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn).

Supporting graphics and animations for our videos (think thumbnails, callouts, screencast annotations).

Illustrations and iconography for our product and website.





YOUR PROFILE

Experience designing digital experiences.

2D animation skills. After effects is a must

A real understanding of typography.

A good eye for aesthetics, layout, composition, and color.

Is actively present online: Website, Behance, Dribbbble, or a professional Instagram.

Excellent communication skills.

Growth mindset. Willingness to own problems and a whole lot of patience.

A can-do attitude.

Is artistic with a personal style and capable of building assets around a well-established style

Who knows the value of visual design and is not looking to become another "UX designer".

Knowledge of Sketch/Figma and InVision or other prototyping tools.





We're open to bigger roles for candidates who have advanced-level work in a wider array of skills. If you're a unicorn, we want you (we also open positions for bigfoot, the Easter bunny, and the tooth fairy, so if you know someone...).





Here's what qualifies you to unicorn status:

Advanced motion design skills.

Advanced video editing skills.

Advanced illustration skills.

Advanced 3D design skills (Cinema 4D)

We work in small cross-functional teams and you will be reporting to our head of design.





Nice to have:

Straight shooters that are still kind to others.

Independents who don't really need this, but actually want to be part of our team.

Humor.

People who pay attention.

PS: Some candidates might be requested to complete a 2-4 hour test. If you don't have anything to say, just send a portfolio.





If you take the time to write us a personal, well-thought-out message, we will take the time to write you a personal, well-thought-out reply.





WHY US?

You'll join a diverse and talented team, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth, impact, and learning.

Boost your personal development and gain new skills in an exhilarating space.

Competitive compensation based on prior experience.

Flexible working hours (incl. remote work).

MacBook Pro or notebook and monitor of your choice.

Free snacks and drinks.

Team events, such as happy hours, off-sites, and retreats.

Language lessons and education courses.





ABOUT US

At airfocus, we're reimagining the way teams make decisions. From how they prioritize their never-ending list of features, ideas, and projects to how they create beautiful yet effective roadmaps, the work we do is shaping the future of collaboration and strategy. To get there, we’ve brought together a collective of optimists and doers to tackle challenges along this ride. We believe in learning by doing – and that there is no better classroom than real-world experience.





We strive for product excellence, a superior user experience, and great storytelling because we believe those are the best ways to create value for our customers and employees. Our team is made up of talented individuals who are highly motivated to grow our company and themselves – and have fun in the process.





Join us and help shape an amazing company. From Hamburg, or wherever you best get stuff done.