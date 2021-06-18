Creative Director - Advertising Agency

Job Details

Lab29 is an NYC-based digital advertising agency that creates data-driven ads for the most popular social platforms. We are looking for a Creative Director with solid leadership and account management experience. A key part of the management team, this individual will manage the creative content team for their video social media advertising business.





The Ideal Candidate:

Strong work ethic and a positive attitude

Prior direct response video advertising experience required

Expert in directing, storyboarding or creating Direct Response short form FB/IG video ads





Requirements:

Submission of your 2 best samples of direct response short form video ads for Facebook and Instagram required for consideration for this role

Exceptional people management skills of a creative content development team and client account management skills

5+ years experience working at a digital marketing agency in direct response marketing, paid social, media buying and content direction a MUST

Expertise in social media Media Buying, and the ability to manage ad spend by looking at back end analytics

Ability to ideate, storyboard, write copy and provide strong content directly to the creative team

Adobe after effect experience strongly preferred

Onboard new clients and provide excellent client success experience

Exceptional organizational skills and a methodical approach to file setup and archiving

Strong time management and multi-tasking abilities with a focus on meeting deadlines





Benefits:

Base pay, benefits, and generous equity!