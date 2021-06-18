Creative Director
We are looking for an experienced Creative Director to provide our creative team with guidance and ideas to launch new impressive projects for our clients. You will help guide the concepts and strategies for client projects and will monitor its progress. You will be able to implement your creative vision and become the point of reference for any creative plan that wants to make its way to the customers. The goal is to achieve the best possible outcome of our projects both visually and essentially to meet customer expectations and drive our sustainable growth.
Responsibilities
- Conceive and implement concepts, guidelines and strategies in various creative projects and oversee them to completion
- Collaborate with account executives to obtain knowledge of the clients’ requirements
- Direct and motivate teams of art directors, illustrators, copywriters etc. to help them use their talents effectively
- Lead brainstorming/creative sessions to generate ideas
- Revise content and presentations, approve/reject ideas, provide feedback to the team
- Train and guide subordinates into accomplished professionals
- Monitor results of team efforts and propose actions for the future
- Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
- Guide projects from concept to final execution within deadlines
- Manage and groom project roadmaps
- Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide directions
- Present completed ideas to clients/team members
- Stay on top of all trends and maintain best practices
- Proven experience as a creative director or in a similar creative role
- Hands-on experience in the creative process - product design, graphic design and brand development
- Excellent working knowledge of software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Figma, etc..
- Outstanding leadership and organization skills
- Exemplary interpersonal and analytical abilities
- BSc/BA in advertising, fine art, design or relevant field; MSc/MA will be considered an asset
- Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
- Incorporate feedback and take/give direction well
- Team player with strong communication and presentation skills