Job Details

Description

We are looking for an experienced Creative Director to provide our creative team with guidance and ideas to launch new impressive projects for our clients. You will help guide the concepts and strategies for client projects and will monitor its progress. You will be able to implement your creative vision and become the point of reference for any creative plan that wants to make its way to the customers. The goal is to achieve the best possible outcome of our projects both visually and essentially to meet customer expectations and drive our sustainable growth.

Responsibilities

Conceive and implement concepts, guidelines and strategies in various creative projects and oversee them to completion

Collaborate with account executives to obtain knowledge of the clients’ requirements

Direct and motivate teams of art directors, illustrators, copywriters etc. to help them use their talents effectively

Lead brainstorming/creative sessions to generate ideas

Revise content and presentations, approve/reject ideas, provide feedback to the team

Train and guide subordinates into accomplished professionals

Monitor results of team efforts and propose actions for the future

Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas

Guide projects from concept to final execution within deadlines

Manage and groom project roadmaps

Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide directions

Present completed ideas to clients/team members

Stay on top of all trends and maintain best practices

Proven experience as a creative director or in a similar creative role

Hands-on experience in the creative process - product design, graphic design and brand development

Excellent working knowledge of software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Figma, etc..

Outstanding leadership and organization skills

Exemplary interpersonal and analytical abilities

BSc/BA in advertising, fine art, design or relevant field; MSc/MA will be considered an asset

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Incorporate feedback and take/give direction well

Team player with strong communication and presentation skills

Requirements



