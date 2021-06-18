Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Summary

We are looking for innovative, creative and passionate Product Designers who want to shape the future of safe and sustainable supply chains for some of the world’s largest and most impactful companies.

We are a team of 20+ Product Managers and Designers that are developing new safety, sustainability and risk management solutions for our client’s supply chains which include more than 170,000 vendors and 4 million workers across 100 geographies and 30 industries. We are looking for talented individuals that will push themselves, their teammates and our company to build the world’s most intelligent supply chain risk management solution to advance supplier and worker safety, resilience and sustainability. We are looking for people that wish to make a positive impact to the workers and the industries our customers operate in.

What You’ll Do

You will be responsible for architecting, designing, prototyping and testing products, components and micro-services

Design highly functional and beautiful user interfaces in Sketch

Create wireframes, mockups and prototypes for all platforms, devices and screen sizes

Presents a broad set of potential architectural concepts and designs for any project

Be involved in key decisions about our design system, workflows and processes

Collaborate with product and scrum teams to drive the end-to-end design process for major and minor features across the user journey

Understand qualitative and quantitative research data, business goals and requirements, and translate them into functional designs

Bring usability and accessibility to the forefront of team-wide decision making

Create and maintain our Neptune Design System with functional, modular, and accessible components for both desktop and mobile experiences

Partner with engineering to ensure high-quality and consistent implementation and UX

Presents architecture, design and front-end development recommendations to all relevant teams

Lead and participant in usability testing through prototyping and research efforts to ensure that all projects are driven by user needs and business outcomes

Mentors other UX team members in best practices, user-focused processes and methodologies

What You’ll Need

A varied and robust portfolio of past work showcasing your range of skills: UX, UI, and design process

Team first attitude

5+ years of experience as a UI/UX designer for an e-commerce, enterprise, or SaaS software product working in an Agile/Scrum development process

An up-to-date understanding of design patterns and best practices (and when to break them), developments and trends in mobile and web design and usability

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to explain and defend design decisions

A strong sense of empathy for the user and a knack for need-finding

Strong problem-solving ability and effectiveness in situations with limited information

A love for building solutions from first principles and communicating them to stakeholders

Experience with Abstract, InVision and Sketch and other prototyping tools

General awareness of web technologies (JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc.) and responsive design standards

A solid understanding of native iOS and Android user patterns

Experience in mobile, portable, dedicated, web and native solution design

Our Hiring Process

Apply (Must be located in the US)

Culture fit interview

Technical assessment

Cross-team interview

Executive interview with CPO

Offer

We're excited to get to know you!