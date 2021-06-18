Job Details

Digital Designer

Company Introduction

Media Players is looking for a talented digital designer to join our fast-growing and multi-disciplined team. We're on a mission to become the world’s leading data-driven sports marketing and data analytics agency. If you would like to be part of helping us reach our goal, please get in touch.

Candidates must provide a link to an online portfolio and have experience working in iGaming.

Job Description

In your role as a digital designer, your day-to-day tasks will consist of collaborating with other teams to define requirements, iterate on design solutions, and contribute expertise for various digital products.

One of the key aspects of your role is creating digital assets for a wide range of platforms, including display advertising, websites, apps and social media.

Responsibilities

As our digital designer, your responsibilities will include designing digital assets, testing them, and optimizing them based on their performance. Responsibilities also include staying up to date on industry trends and the latest digital design software.

More responsibilities in detail:

Participate in design discussions and give feedback during planning and strategy meetings

Quickly translate ideas into sketches, wireframes, mockups, and interactive prototypes

Test assets and optimize based on their performance

Iterate new designs based on user feedback

Create digital assets (static, video, motion graphics and HTML5 ads) for a range of platforms (social, display advertising, websites, mobile apps, etc.)

Create website assets from hero design to web animations

Create email designs for CRM programs and coordinate the creation of email templates in HTML

Design and develop homepages, landing pages, and email concepts

Create and execute concepts for digital advertising

Research industry trends to present ideas and concepts for timely digital innovation

Design Requirements

Experience in the design thinking process, agile development, and lean startup methodologies

Experience working in a collaborative team environment

Experience working directly with developers to implement designs

Expertise with standard digital design tools, including Sketch, Figma, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Adobe Animate, Adobe Premiere, InVision, etc

Experience working with HTML, CSS, and Javascript

Photo and video editing expertise

Strong knowledge of current digital design best practices and web production techniques

Experience with user-centered design, rapid prototyping, and user testing

A good understanding of visual design principles

Proven digital content skills

Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences

Strong portfolio showing the breadth of digital design capabilities

Who Are We Looking For

A passionate Digital Creative with at least 4 years of experience with digital marketing agencies

Someone who enjoys working across multiple formats including video and digital display

A highly creative individual, keen to develop new techniques and methodologies

A team player, comfortable working in a fast-paced, start-up environment

Must have experience working in iGaming

The position is currently freelance with the potential to become permanent. If this sounds interesting to you, please share your portfolio and we will aim to get back to you as soon as possible. If you meet the criteria, then we'll invite you to a zoom interview. The office is in central London, but work can be executed remotely due to the current climate. Candidates without a link to a personal website or online portfolio will not be considered.