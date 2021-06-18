Job Details

Do you want to work with a group of people striving to create a wiser and kinder world? We value being of service, exceptional teamwork, authentic connection, being direct and kind and honoring human dignity while having a commitment to growth and transformation. Sounds True, founded in 1985, is a multimedia publisher specializing in spirituality, holistic living, and transformational learning. We are seeking an experienced, full-time UX Researcher to join our Product Management team.





They will be responsible for helping define and drive the future of our Sounds True web and mobile platforms that are integral to the delivery of products to our customers. They will reveal what our users need from our platforms and our digital products by conducting research, working with cross-functional teams, and performing usability studies. These responsibilities also include inspiring change, delivering oral and written presentations, evaluating qualitative and quantitative data, and helping the Sounds True product and platform teams to better understand what would make a user’s experience more intuitive, accessible, and seamless with our mobile application, course platforms, and web platforms.





They will create understanding and empathy around customer and user needs, stated and unstated, for our entire Sounds True product and publishing teams including designers, product managers, and developers.





Responsibilities:

UX Research

Identify and prioritize UX research opportunities across the organization, anticipate, and balance the needs of multiple stakeholders

Communicate, defend, and build consensus across diverse teams regarding customer beliefs and needs

Understand the strengths and shortcomings of different research methods, including when and how to apply them during the platform development process

Design, collect, and analyze customer data through various research methods, such as: usability studies (including live and remote), user interviews, surveys, A/B and multivariate tests, Google Analytics data, and heat/click maps, and scroll maps. Usability studies may include the use of paper-prototypes, interactive prototypes, and fully-released digital products

Determine statistical relevance of research data and be able to draw accurate conclusions which will inform current and future product designs and design practices, establish product benchmarks, and identify potential areas of improvement

Interaction Design

Understand Sounds True’s business needs, platform requirements, and customer research and transform that understanding into user-focused and intuitive products, device interfaces, and platforms for mobile, desktop and web.

Create user flows, product wireframes, prototypes, and low-fidelity mock-ups.

Influence product pattern libraries, UI states, and animations.

Web Accessibility

Work with teams across the company to implement WCAG 2.1 Level AA guidelines in order to ensure all customers can access and use our digital products.

Oversee auditing of our digital platforms and products using several different methods: automated screening, code review, and screen reader testing (Voice Over and/or JAWS).

Partner with third-party vendors to evaluate our digital products and facilitate the work to bring our products into compliance.

Educate and promote the practice of building products with accessibility in mind, as well as mentor others in methods and techniques for addressing accessibility barriers.

Customer Research

Manage the Sounds True Customer Advisory Board Management and conduct targeted focus groups and user testing for product acquisitions, innovation, and platform development.

Conduct customer-focused Product and Platform Research and Surveying in partnership with B2B Managing Editor, B2C Product Line Manager, and Platform Owner

Create and disseminate Quarterly customer and product usage reports

Conduct targeted Market Research on potential customer segments and markets for both product and platform purposes

Act as the subject matter expert (SME) for WCAG guidelines and stay informed of new guidelines as they evolve





Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Human Factors, Psychology, HCI/Computer Science, Communication Design, a related field or equivalent practical experience

Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience

Effective interpersonal, communication, negotiation and collaboration skills

You will be presenting your research work to various teammates and occasionally to large sections of the company. Presentation and public speaking skills are required

Ability to work independently with little to no supervision

You have the opportunity to design and execute your own work. Since your work will consist of various functions, you will benefit from experience in many fields: UX Researcher, Interaction Designer, and Web Accessibility Specialist

Experience with design and wireframing tools: Adobe Photoshop, Sketch, Balsamiq

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, jQuery, responsive design, PWAs and native apps

Working knowledge of CMS (Wordpress, Shopify) and their benefits and limitations

Experience with Agile Software Development, Scrum framework, and Kanban methodology

Web Accessibility Specialist (WAS) Certification a plus





Sounds True is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. We offer an excellent working environment and great benefits including health, dental, vision, paid time off, matching 401k, profit sharing, and more! The compensation range for this position will be $85,000-$90,000/year. To learn more about us, visit SoundsTrue.com. To apply, please send a letter of interest with your resume to HR@soundstrue.com.