Experienced UX Designer

Job Details

About the job

AKASHA Foundation is looking for an outstanding UX Designer to create and maintain our platform design system. You will be expected to define a design system that will not only be used in all of our products, but will be available to external companies that develop apps and plugins for our platform. This design system should follow the principles of Atomic Design and be developed by our engineering team as independent components and patterns that can be easily reused between our different products. You will build and expand this design system iteratively, ensuring that as new use cases arise, they are properly addressed by the patterns defined.

As part of our global remote team, you will have the chance to work and interact with some of the brightest minds in the blockchain technology space. Even better, you will play a leading role at the forefront of shaping the way people interact with the next generation of the Web.

Responsibilities

You will be responsible for defining, creating, growing, and maintaining AKASHA’s design system in alignment with the design team.

You will track and verify that development of components occurs in line with design specifications.

You will measure ongoing usability of the design system and iterate where and when needed.

You will create structured documentation so that the design system can be used properly by the internal design team, and externally by companies wishing to create apps and plugins for our platform.

You will evangelize the design system in our blog and other venues.

Job Requirements

5+ years of UX Design experience.

Previous experience leading the creation of design systems for multi-product companies.

Deep understanding of Atomic Design.

Experienced with design patterns and standards for different platforms.

Strong visual design skills

Experienced with accessibility and universal design

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills with experience working cross-functionally

Evangelization experience a plus

User research experience a plus

Bachelor’s or graduate degree related to UX a plus

Experience in the social network and/or blockchain spaces a plus

We look forward to hearing from you!