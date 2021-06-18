Head of Product Design

Job Details

About us

Children’s sleep is one of the most universal problems. When a child doesn’t get enough sleep, they cannot learn and grow. When parents don’t get enough sleep, relationships, health and careers can take strain. We teach parents how to put their children to bed in 5 minutes or less and sleep through the night, in two weeks. Guaranteed. We are a 1 year old company currently on a $2mm run rate and expect to get to $10mm in the next 12 months. We have an exceptionally engaged community of parent advocates and an NPS of 9.5.

The opportunity

It's not just about babies’ sleep. Nobel Laureate and Economist James Heckman has shown that interventions in early childhood education have a higher return on investment than higher education due to compounding effects. Our ambition is to be the dominant player in the early childhood development space, starting with the quantifiable outcome of sleep. Our customers are sleep deprived and overwhelmed; we are looking for someone who is obsessed with accessibility. If you’ve ever had a poster of Steve Krug in your bedroom this is the role for you.

You are

The person fighting to remove the button

Empathetic to all types of users

A systems thinker

Reliable and a hard worker

Someone who defaults to simplicity

A great communicator

Key responsibilities

Work with the insights team to build products that overwhelmed parents love to use

Evolve the design and functionality of our internal tools and mobile apps

Benefits

Very competitive salary.

Significant options in the business.

Opportunity to grow, progress and shape the early childhood education space.



