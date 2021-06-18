Freelance Product Designer

Job Details

Parcerra is an online marketplace that facilitates the booking of services provided by coaches. We're on a mission to make coaching accessible to everyone, and we're looking for an outstanding product designer to bring this vision to life. This job will be done entirely in Figma, so we're only looking for wireframes and a working prototype at this time. If you're passionate about building at the earliest stages, we'd love to work with you. We are looking for a fast turnaround and someone who can start as soon as possible.