Job Details

Senior Product Designer at CommentSold

Our Product and Engineering teams work closely with our customers to design the best experience both for their business and their customers -- our tools enable fast, highly engaged social selling so our retailers can focus on the fun parts of their business (connecting with customers, of course!).

As a Product/User Interface Designer, you'll work alongside a Product Manager and team of engineers to define and develop product specs, executing on web and mobile app designs. We pride ourselves on highly empowered work, which means we'll trust this person to work with the folks they need to in order to create highly engaging products through strong visual design. We work fast, but not at the expense of our product quality, so we welcome folks to apply that have a strong sense of visual design and experience with a product in hyper growth phase. If you love staying on the forefront of beautiful business and consumer products, you might be right for this team.

In this role, you will

Collaborate with Product Managers and Engineering to design the best visuals for our customers and their customers - our tools reach both retailers and consumers

Keep up to date on product design trends to ensure we're pushing beyond the norm and creating unique experiences in social commerce

Create detailed design requirements to deliver to engineering, supporting the engineering process as needed from concept to execution

Create fast mockups for meaningful iteration, and participate in an iterative design process alongside a product manager and our users

Improve the design of our existing products, helping to create a cohesive, fresh look to our platform offerings

Create an organized design process that allows for quick feedback and quick iteration

Bring business and end user requirements to life, with a fine-tuned eye for great design

Create mockups, communicate design choices, and work with an open mind for improvement

Develop strong brand understanding to design for multiple platforms, including web apps and mobile apps (iOS and Android)

If you’re right for this role, you

Are a mid-career designer, well experienced in designing a multitude of products in various environments - e-commerce experience is a big plus

Have professional experience in a complex product environment with different platforms, and enjoy and excel in that type of environment

Have a strong curiosity for the latest in product design, and consider yourself innovative in visual design

Have designed for visually-exciting consumer and business user products

Enjoy working as an independent designer in collaboration with product management and engineering

Understand the different facets of web and mobile app design and feel comfortable across both areas

Think creatively beyond given scope to recognize other opportunities to improve product design

Have worked alongside designers of varying skillsets, and understand your opportunities to grow with humility and are eager to continue growing/learning

Understand the balance of the thoughtfulness and speed behind design that's required for a product that is an industry leader (and working to stay so!) - you'll rely on your expertise + rapid user feedback over extensive research processes

Have opinions about the design tools you use, and have experience with modern design, wire-framing, and prototyping tools

Have a portfolio you're proud to share

Join CommentSold

At CommentSold, you can work from anywhere thanks to the power of the internet - we put extra effort into our remote culture to ensure we exceed the engagement we all need. We value our team, and show that through competitive salaries and bonus opportunities. Health, dental, vision, and life insurance are available to all full-time employees.

Our platform serves the women’s retail space in a major way - and that’s no coincidence. We're creating a space for equality across the board, and we support folks of all identities and lifestyles in everything we do. Join CommentSold to live your best life — we’re always excited to grow our team’s perspective.