Job Details

Description:

Ensuring a carefully crafted and consistent brand experience across all customer touch points is very important to us. We’re constantly reconsidering every aspect of the customer experience, from their first impression on our website, to the product announcement emails they receive, to the packaging of the product they purchase. Our aesthetic is refined, elevated and minimalist.

But we believe that great design is about more than typography, color tones and spacing. To produce great work, one must thoroughly understand the information being presented and the audience being presented to. We always try to get to the heart of “what are we really trying to say?” and “what’s the best way to say this?”. We’re always working to remove, reduce and clarify.

With all that in mind - we’re looking for a marketing designer to join our team to help design marketing landing and promo pages, emails, social channels, and printed advertising — all to help push our brand forward. You’ll work directly with our small, tight-knit marketing team.

Requirements:

You have at least 1-3 years experience as a graphic designer for web or print and have worked for a brand or agency.

You can communicate your ideas clearly, and can quickly execute (and iterate) ideas.

You have a good grasp of modern design tools: Figma/Sketch/XD. Photoshop, Illustrator.

You are familiar with, or proficient in, HTML coding standards or coding responsive HTML emails and have used email marketing platforms like Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Constant Contact.

You have a refined aesthetic and can design to specific branding needs with considerations to usability, simplicity, and consistency.

You have an obsessive attention to detail, and care about subtle details that most people won't notice.

You have a positive, optimistic, can-do attitude and are committed to becoming the absolute best designer you can be.

You are honest and humble and can give and take critique productively.

Bonus points if you have skills in animation, illustration, coding, or 3D modeling.





What we need you to do:

Design concepts for our marketing emails, prepare drafts, gather feedback and export final designs. We have over a million email subscribers (!)

Quickly iterate and offer versions based on design critique from peers or from customer learnings.

Design concepts for landing and product pages, mockup drafts for internal review and work with developers to implement and test these pages.

Design concepts for printed brand collateral, mockup drafts for internal review and support production of printed materials.

Maintain design systems and libraries to ensure product-wide visual consistency.

Benefits:

Full health benefits (medical, dental, vision, and more)

Competitive 401(k) with match

Generous custom clothing allowance

Employee discount on items beyond clothing allowance





Other details:

This position is full time and can be fully remote.



