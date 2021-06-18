Creative Graphic Designer

Job Details

We’re on a mission to reinvent 3D design for the 21st century.

To achieve this, we’re completely reimagining legacy computer-aided design (CAD) tools with an iconic, mobile-first product. Over the past two years of high-speed growth, our Apple Design Award winning app has been regularly featured in Apple Keynotes and commercials and demoed in retail stores around the world. But what we’re most proud of is the global user base that uses our product every day. We’re backed by top European VCs Point9 Capital and Creandum, focusing our $6M Series A on scaling our team across the board.

By joining Shapr3D, you’ll get the chance to contribute to the success of a top-notch product – one that’s already been used by hundreds of thousands of design professionals across the globe. Shapr3D is well on its way to disrupting the 40-year-old CAD industry, and it gets regularly featured on apple.com. Yes. That's right. Shapr3D is one of those apps.

We’re looking for a versatile and motivated Graphic Designer with an excellent sense of style to help us complete Shapr3D’s visual communication tools.

You’ll create assets for various assets from social media to campaign key visuals in close cooperation with copywriters, UI designers, and motion designers. If developing a brand fills you with excitement, but you don’t mind business-as-usual tasks either, you will enjoy working with us. Good spatial vision and 3D graphics experience is a bonus, and if you’re also skilled at motion design, you should definitely apply.

What you'll do

Be responsible for marketing visual asset creation

Conceptualize and develop marketing campaigns, key visuals either independently or with the support of the art director

Based on the key visuals, generate campaign and business-as-usual creative assets

Apply and improve our brand identity

Incorporate relevant graphics, illustrations, photography, and graphic elements to meet the design brief, as well as the stakeholder needs

What you’ll bring to the table

An impressive design portfolio and work samples, including branding and campaign artworks

Solid knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite and experience with 3D modelers (Bonus points for After Effects or Figma)

The capability of working accurately and efficiently by yourself and in a team

Good spoken and written English skills

An open, curious, and collaborative mindset with an enthusiasm for storytelling and craft

An exceptional understanding of the creative process and the design principles

A high degree of self-motivation and accountability

Your background

A minimum of 4 years of experience in the field of creative graphic design

Strong graphic design skills

Layout/structure, typography, color

Ability to work with a wide range of media assets

Ability to define problems and goals, and oversee the building process

A deep understanding of customer problems to create elegant and practical solutions

Ability to work well in a fast-paced startup environment

What we offer?

A down-to-earth culture and the chance to scale this thing up together

The chance to build a world-class product and learn from some of the best professionals in their field along the way

Unconditional support for your professional development – be it reading a book or attending a course to grow your skills, it's on the house

Relocation support if you’re not from Hungary

100% sick leave payment

A generous healthcare package with Medicover (upon passing your probation)

A spacious office with a panoramic view of downtown Budapest

One of the best coffee machines in town and well-stocked office snacks (and a company Wolt account while we’re working remotely)

Home office equipment to make the remote working period as comfortable as possible

If all this speaks to you and you’re up for reinventing 3D design for the 21st century, we should definitely talk! And don't worry if you don't tick every single box in the requirements. We’re always looking to hire for potential and the right mindset – so we'd still love to hear back from you.

***Please submit your CV and portfolio in English***