Senior UI/UX Designer (m/w/d)
We are currently looking for a passionate, creative and skilled (Senior) UI/UX Designer (m/w/d) to join our UI/UX Design Team. The team is responsible for the UI Design of our ABOUT YOU eCommerce Platform (app, mobile, tablet, desktop) as well as our ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite products.
Our products focus heavily on personalization and fashion inspiration, as well as offering an intuitive and easy-to-use user experience. You want to have an impact on one of the fastest growing eCommerce platforms in Europe with your creative ideas? Then we’d love to receive your application including your portfolio!
What you will do
- Creating innovative UX concepts for mobile, tablet & desktop in close collaboration with stakeholders and frontend developers
- Creating UI interfaces, including elements and layouts, style guides, icons and much more
- Working with Sketch, Zeplin and After Effects
- Working according to the “mobile first approach” in an agile and dynamic work environment while orienting yourself on the customer journey
- Working in a team with strong strategists and creative professionals
- Building effective MVPs, acting as a key driver to evaluate their potential and participating in the optimization process until they become best-in-class solutions
Who you are
- You possess a university degree in Communication or UX Design or mastered a practical apprenticeship within a related field
- You have excellent skills in Sketch
- You have a very good understanding of complex side architectures, user flows, and shop structures
- You love new challenges and innovations
- You are a fast learner and work in detail and independently
- You have an affinity for eCommerce and software
Nice to have
- Ideally, you can master rapid prototype development in Protopie or InVison
- Experience in Photoshop and Illustrator
- Ideally, you have 3-5 years of practical experience in UI design in digital agencies or high-performance internet companies (preferably in eCommerce)
Benefits
- Fresh fruit every day
- Sports courses
- Free access to code.talks
- Exclusive employee discounts
- Free drinks
- Language courses
- Laracast account for free
- Company parties
- Help in the relocation process
- Subsidized HVV ProfiTicket
- State-of-the-art technology
- Central Location
- Flexible Working Hours
- Company pension
- Professional training
- Dog-friendly office
- AY Academy
- Feedback Culture
- Job Bikes
We are looking forward to receiving your application – preferably via our online application portal! Thus we can ensure a faster process and for you it is very easy to upload your application documents. :)