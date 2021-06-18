Job Details

We are currently looking for a passionate, creative and skilled (Senior) UI/UX Designer (m/w/d) to join our UI/UX Design Team. The team is responsible for the UI Design of our ABOUT YOU eCommerce Platform (app, mobile, tablet, desktop) as well as our ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite products.





Our products focus heavily on personalization and fashion inspiration, as well as offering an intuitive and easy-to-use user experience. You want to have an impact on one of the fastest growing eCommerce platforms in Europe with your creative ideas? Then we’d love to receive your application including your portfolio!

What you will do

Creating innovative UX concepts for mobile, tablet & desktop in close collaboration with stakeholders and frontend developers

Creating UI interfaces, including elements and layouts, style guides, icons and much more

Working with Sketch, Zeplin and After Effects

Working according to the “mobile first approach” in an agile and dynamic work environment while orienting yourself on the customer journey

Working in a team with strong strategists and creative professionals

Building effective MVPs, acting as a key driver to evaluate their potential and participating in the optimization process until they become best-in-class solutions

Who you are

You possess a university degree in Communication or UX Design or mastered a practical apprenticeship within a related field

You have excellent skills in Sketch

You have a very good understanding of complex side architectures, user flows, and shop structures

You love new challenges and innovations

You are a fast learner and work in detail and independently

You have an affinity for eCommerce and software

Nice to have

Ideally, you can master rapid prototype development in Protopie or InVison

Experience in Photoshop and Illustrator

Ideally, you have 3-5 years of practical experience in UI design in digital agencies or high-performance internet companies (preferably in eCommerce)

Benefits

Fresh fruit every day

Sports courses

Free access to code.talks

Exclusive employee discounts

Free drinks

Language courses

Laracast account for free

Company parties

Help in the relocation process

Subsidized HVV ProfiTicket

State-of-the-art technology

Central Location

Flexible Working Hours

Company pension

Professional training

Dog-friendly office

AY Academy

Feedback Culture

Job Bikes

We are looking forward to receiving your application – preferably via our online application portal! Thus we can ensure a faster process and for you it is very easy to upload your application documents. :)







