Job Details

About the job

Federato technologies is a venture-backed startup based in San Francisco, CA looking to hire a Head of Design to lead its existing design and product functions. The role will report directly to the CEO and you will work closely with the CTO and extended technology team. You will be in the unique position to drop into a design-led product organization, taking leadership responsibilities across visual design, user experience, and user research.

The team is looking for a talented, driven player-coach keen to take on a stretch assignment while keeping their hands dirty across internal and external projects.





Our Company

Our founding team has extensive experience in building, researching, and selling machine learning products and came together in search of a product that could leverage these skills for positive impact. Now, we’ve set out to build software that works to address the generation defining issue of economic inequality in the face of challenges like climate change, cyber vulnerability, and an increasingly global economy. We are running headfirst at the $150B+ coverage gap that faces the insurance industry as this new era of unfamiliar risks challenges the status quo.

The problems we wrestle with every day are…

Re-thinking the first principles of state-of-the-art machine learning mechanisms for complex prediction and optimization tasks in the insurance context

Re-designing the underwriting workflow to enable a new approach to risk

Enabling a lightweight, low-latency, and consumable UX in a complex data environment





Requirements

Drive to develop accessible, compelling UX for enterprise settings

4-7+ years of experience across Jr, Sr, and Principal level design roles

Demonstrated mastery of design craft in a contemporary, professional environment:

Confidence communicating design principals/decisions in internal and client-facing settings

Ability to lead and participate in effective design reviews, playbacks, and planning sessions

Familiarity with typical software, design systems, etc. is expected

Proficiency in design leadership, including:

Building at-scale user research processes and sponsor user programs

Communicating efficiently with development, product, and sales teams

Recruiting teams and building culture in a high stress environment





Nice-To-Haves

Undergraduate or Graduate work in a related field

Experience in managing high-volume A/B testing and analysis

Familiarity with machine learning or data-oriented projects





Employment Type

Full-time, full health + dental + 401k - Bay Area, CA or Cambridge, MA - Remote acceptable