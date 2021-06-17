All Jobs
Job Details

Visual Communications & Graphic Designer

Copy

Please visit: https://awesomerei.com/graphicdesigner/ for more details...

The perfect fit for this is a seasoned graphic & visual communications designer with a track record in digital marketing, online advertising and/or managing graphic design projects. You'll collaborate with our marketing & products teams to thoughtfully analyze & interpret our needs, and then conceptualize & produce awesome communication designs for them. This will often range from designing & optimizing digital assets for social media ads, online sales letters, e-commerce pages, etc. Also the visuals needed for our digital products, including logos and brand designs. Pretty much anything under the “digital marketing” umbrella that an online company needs to better acquire or serve our customers. We’re looking for someone to hop in on a full-time basis (9a-6p EST, M-F).

Apply for this position
Awesome REI
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 17, 2021
You might also like
  1. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs
  2. Remote Brand / Graphic Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Brand & Graphic Designers
  2. Hire Remote Brand & Graphic Designers
Apply for this position