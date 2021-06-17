Visual Communications & Graphic Designer

Job Details

Please visit: https://awesomerei.com/graphicdesigner/ for more details...

The perfect fit for this is a seasoned graphic & visual communications designer with a track record in digital marketing, online advertising and/or managing graphic design projects. You'll collaborate with our marketing & products teams to thoughtfully analyze & interpret our needs, and then conceptualize & produce awesome communication designs for them. This will often range from designing & optimizing digital assets for social media ads, online sales letters, e-commerce pages, etc. Also the visuals needed for our digital products, including logos and brand designs. Pretty much anything under the “digital marketing” umbrella that an online company needs to better acquire or serve our customers. We’re looking for someone to hop in on a full-time basis (9a-6p EST, M-F).