Job Details

We are looking for a Part-time Mobile Product Designer who will take our app to the next level, while collaborating with our Creative Director, Product Manager, and engineers. You are excited about turning insights from user research into delightful, accessible experiences and building upon the harbor brand. You'll join a team passionate about leveraging technology to make disaster readiness attainable for all with the opportunity to grow to a full-time role.

We are open to all levels, from junior to senior designer, and can curate title accordingly. This is an awesome chance to pioneer the product design function at a small startup (who recently won Apple's App of the Day in 2021!).

Please reach out to michelle@helloharbor.com if you have any questions.

Main Responsibilities:

Understand and Advocate for Users: You are comfortable conducting various user research techniques and prioritizing insights that inspire solutions for user and business needs. You are an excellent visual and written communicator, able to clearly articulate the reasoning for every component and flow.

Own the Design Process: You take initiative when crafting a feature from concept to execution, with output including wireframes, flow diagrams, mockups, and/or high-fidelity prototypes that lead to robust handoff to engineering. You will work closely with our Product Manager and relevant stakeholders to align architecture, direction, and execution.

Encourage Innovation: You stay in-the-know about superb mobile experiences, iOS and Android best practices, and the competitive landscape. You love to design experimental interfaces and interactions, and engage in rapid feedback cycles.

Work Cross-Functionally: You will be an integral part of the harbor team, collaborating with product, engineering, ecommerce, content, and marketing to deliver readiness to users around the world.

Skills & Qualifications:

1-3+ years experience in a product design role

Proven track record shipping design work for native mobile applications

Familiarity with user research methodologies and tools

History of working and communicating well in a collaborative environment

Well-versed in Figma

Illustration skills are a bonus

About harbor

We’re witnessing a new normal. Disasters have evolved from out-of-place to commonplace. Wildfires, hurricanes and pandemics are part of our everyday lives. And they feel closer, too: disaster vibrates in your pocket. We have a new mindset. We’re starting to wonder, “What will happen today?” But we’re not yet taking action to prepare.

For us, preparation is not about “guns and bunkers” survivalists, but about forming healthy habits; think Duolingo, but harbor keeps your home and family safe from the next Earthquake or Hurricane. We are reimagining emergency readiness, bringing "household wellness" to American families by helping people increase their safety and preparedness in the face of the unexpected. Our forthcoming app and readiness platform will provide a simple, relatable way to assess and develop preparedness and gain peace-of-mind. By curating expert advice and personalizing, automating, and gamifying key aspects of home safety, harbor aims to make getting ready for the unexpected a fun and easy part of everyday habits.

harbor launches at a time when Americans are experiencing the acute impacts of climate change and other disruptions, including an increased frequency and severity of disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, storms and drought. In 2019 alone, the U.S. experienced an historic 14 "billion-dollar" climate events. Between 2014 and 2019, 97 percent of Americans were affected by some kind of natural disaster, yet only 2 percent were prepared for these types of events. Beyond wildfires and hurricanes, every second in the U.S. there is a house fire, and 60% of home fire deaths involve missing or malfunctioning smoke detectors. The pandemic's impact on our lives has only reinforced how ill-prepared Americans are.

An app that will save your life? Pretty cool.