Moving Analytics is looking for a Product Designer III to join our team and mission to provide cardiac rehab to 1 million patients every year. As part of this role, you will be responsible for creating, designing and deploying software platforms to drive adoption of Moving Analytics’ services and directly influencing how many patients get access to the life-saving benefits of cardiac rehab. Day-to-day responsibilities may involve work on our enterprise dashboard or our consumer mobile application, addressing the needs of internal stakeholders for BI delivery, the needs of clinicians like cardiologists, exercise physiologists, and nurses as they manage patient care, or even the needs of patients on their own recovery journeys. Join us if you enjoy working in a dynamic, fast-paced, and mission-oriented environment tackling problems that require using design tools and skills of all types.

Moving Analytics provides Movn - a digital cardiac rehabilitation service to help patients recover after a heart attack or heart surgery. The goal of the program is to help patients reduce their risk of getting a future cardiac event by empowering them to manage their risk factors including exercise, nutrition, smoking, blood pressure, weight, medication and stress.

Our mission is to conquer heart disease as the leading cause of death through digital prevention programs that serve over 1M people annually. We are clinicians, designers, engineers and entrepreneurs leveraging design, research and technology to improve patient engagement and care coordination. Our mission is to conquer cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death, through programs that leverage science, technology and design to empower people to improve their health and quality of life.

Irvine, CA

Standard Schedule: a minimum of 3 days on-site is required, with the option to remote 2 days each week

During the pandemic, we are fully remote with on-site as an option at the employee's discretion

Full-time

Collaboration on user research, including: card sorting, interviews, coding, and usability testing

Creation of design artifacts/deliverables, such as: user flows, wireframes, prototypes, mockups, animations

Updates to our voice and tone, brand, and style guides, as well as revisions to our design system and its components

Participation in data analysis sessions, reviewing

5+ years of experience as a UI, UX, or Product Designer

Experience designing complex web and native mobile applications

Strong grasp of information architecture and design, design patterns, and usability heuristics

Fluency with digital tools such as: Figma, Sketch, Invision

An online portfolio for review

Familiarity with digital tools such as: Photoshop, After Effects, Principle, Crazy Egg, UserTesting, FullStory, Optimizely, Mixpanel, Google Analytics

An active listener, critical thinker, and adaptable problem solver

Prior experience in user research, both in the qualitative and quantitative aspects, particularly in protocols e.g. Think Aloud

The ability to clearly articulate process and results

Familiarity with feedback loops from many types of stakeholders and end users (prior experience with crits a plus)

An understanding of how data and performance informs and impacts product design (metrics driven design, multivariate testing, confetti maps, eye tracking)

Familiarity with behavioral design, including: pre-attentive processing, cognitive bias, Tiny Habits, and the Hook Model

A strong grasp of the fundamentals in areas like: color theory, information architecture, usability heuristics, interaction design, motion design, and various design principles and laws

Familiarity with code and it's tools, e.g. Sublime Text, Atom, Visual Studio Code 2, Xcode, React, React Native, etc.

Healthcare

Medical insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Supplemental life insurance

Commuter benefits

Flexible work hours

