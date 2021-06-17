Job Details

Matter is looking for a talented, kind, and thoughtful Product Designer to join us in creating the future of feedback. As one of the first 20 employees at Matter, you’ll get to work on our most interesting, challenging, and impactful challenges. Together, we can help professionals everywhere reach their career aspirations and achieve their professional goals.

How you’ll contribute:

You’ll design, prototype, test, and develop elegant product solutions.

You’ll collaborate with other designers to maintain and contribute to Matter’s design system.

You’ll communicate design work clearly, with rationale grounded in research and data.

You’ll collaborate with engineering and product to deliver high-quality experiences.

You’ll inspire the entire team by bringing new ideas to the table.

You’ll tackle challenging problem statements and focus on creating the appropriate solution by designing end-to-end experiences to serve our customers and team.

A little bit about you:

You have 3+ years of experience designing digital products and systems.

You have impressive visual design skills.

You have experience conducting user testing.

You’re a great teammate with excellent communication skills.

You have the ability to craft effective, engaging, and delightful copy-writing.

You can balance idealism mixed with pragmatism.

You have excellent communication skills and are comfortable having discussions with users, engineers, and executives.

You are comfortable in delivering and receiving regular peer feedback.



