Senior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

Shape the future of machine learning; SigOpt helps data scientists and engineers build better machine learning (ML) models, faster.

As a Senior Product Designer you'll be the first full-time designer on the team, part of the growing product organization at SigOpt. You’ll be working closely with product managers and customer success to develop new features that solve customer needs and with the engineering team on the implementation of your designs.

Since you’ll be the first full-time designer, you’ll take ownership of the experience, look, and feel of our web application which, along with the API, are the core of our product. Our customers use our web application to keep track of their modeling experimentation and compare results with a suite of data visualizations.

SigOpt operates like a small company within Intel. True to our startup roots, we move quickly. You’ll find that you’re joining a group with a cohesive, intentional culture based on these values:

- Curiosity: We don’t expect everyone to know everything about our industry, our business, and our users. Each one of us is open to questions and happy to share what we know because we all learn more in the process.

- Respect: Foster an inclusive, diverse and safe environment for everyone.

- Empowerment: When you find something you want to create or improve, you won’t need to wait for layers of approval; we trust each others’ judgement.

- Balance: Know when to work, when to play and when to go home.

- Solidarity: Transparently collaborate toward shared goals. Ask for help and help when you can.

Your day-to-day tasks may include:

Research, sketch, wireframe, prototype, or mockup design solutions based on product requirements in large projects, requests from the customer success team, or functional prototypes created by the research engineering team

Clearly and effectively present design solutions in a strategic context to internal teams for feedback and discuss design tradeoffs

Be the voice of users in product and design meetings

Design data visualizations to help users understand their progress toward their goals and the results from using specific features

Contribute to user research planning with mockups, interview question ideas, and observations

Refine implementation details of mockups with engineering team members

Develop diagrams or visualizations for documentation or internal strategy decks

Create or add to style library (we have a set of style modifications on top of Bootstrap)

You are:

5+ years of product/UX/UI/web/interaction design experience

BS/BA in Design, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or related field

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Strong portfolio that demonstrates pragmatic problem solving, user-centered methodologies, and straightforward visual skills for digital products

Willingness to give and accept constructive criticism and rapidly iterate on feedback

Well-versed in UX best practices

Comfortable leading large projects

Experience working with customers, technical teams, and management to collect requirements, describe software product features, and technical designs

Comfortable learning and working with complex or technical concepts

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS so that you have a sense of what’s possible and have a foundation for discussing implementation with engineers

You might be a good fit if any of these apply to you:

User-obsessed: hungry for detail about user context, goals, and pain points

Interested in designing tools for developers or have your own experience as a developer using tools like Git, AWS, or Stripe

Have experience working with both enterprise and consumer apps

Excited about designing data visualizations or have experience with designing analytics dashboards

Love tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into clear goals

Have managed or contributed to user research studies

Interested in connecting the dots from product strategy and business objectives to the user experience

Happy working as a solo designer in close collaboration with other disciplines

Experienced with HTML/CSS or machine learning libraries and frameworks

Passionate about AI / ML technologies and familiarity with the space



