Lead Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

About the Opportunity

Laskie is partnering with a marketing platform that enables teams to communicate authentically with their community and grow brand presence. This is a unique opportunity to make an impact and do meaningful work with a founding team backed by a Tier 1 fund and operator angels from community-led companies (Tesla, Glossier).

In this role you will be responsible for building design with an emphasis on the end user. You will collaborate with the engineering and data science teams and establish foundational frameworks to build out scalable design systems. As an early member of the team you will play a key role in forming the defining DNA for the company’s culture.

The Right Fit

If you are someone who has integrity, grit, and a growth mindset, you will be successful here. You have the ability to identify root causes in the face of competing/changing priorities and are process-driven. User empathy is also important in this role – you default to finding patterns in user feedback to drive product development.

Responsibilities

Define, shape, and design the core product and brand

Create design systems to ensure that customers have a seamless, elegant solution

Interact with customers to understand their needs and validate design and user flow

Help shape the product roadmap and be agile to user feedback

Recruit, interview and build a team of talented designers, and improve the design hiring process

Qualifications

6+ years of design experience of laying the foundations for products solving complex problems within the B2B space (within software/SaaS is a plus)

Experience with cohesive storytelling through interaction and visual design and typography

Experience with prototyping to explore and iterate on design solutions

An eye for creative design with the customer top-of-mind

Experience at a big tech or startup company preferred

What you will find here

Competitive salary

Employee benefits (healthcare, self-development benefits, mental health days, unlimited PTO)

Remote-friendly

Compensation

$140,000 - $155,000 + generous stock options



