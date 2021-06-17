All Jobs
Website Designer (Contract)

We’re looking for a creative designer to join our digital agency that focuses on redesigning existing websites. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work. This is initially a contract role with plans to convert to part-time or full-time.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Produce eye-catching presentations that translate strategy into visual content for clients and internal teams.
  • Design Landing Pages, Sub Pages, etc.
  • Participating in brainstorming sessions.
  • Explore new design trends. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.

What you’ll bring to our team:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc. 
  • Experience with standard design and presentation applications, including Figma, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch 
  • Strong command of UX/UI design principles
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack (taking a phone call is very rare and 99% of communication will be done over Slack or Email)
  • Ability to work between 9-5pm E

Values of a ReDesign rockstar

  • Reliable: You get projects over the finish line, and communicate transparently when there are roadblocks.
  • Curious, Critical Thinker: You ask questions to seek truth, explore other avenues and understand the objectives of every project.
  • Relentless: You’ll do what it takes to make our client’s goals a reality.
  • Nimble: You’re flexible and can shift easily between multiple projects, changing gears and managing several priorities at once.
  • Act like an owner: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.
Job Type
Contract
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 17, 2021
