Website Designer (Contract)

We’re looking for a creative designer to join our digital agency that focuses on redesigning existing websites. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work. This is initially a contract role with plans to convert to part-time or full-time.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

Redesign existing websites

Produce eye-catching presentations that translate strategy into visual content for clients and internal teams.

Design Landing Pages, Sub Pages, etc.

Participating in brainstorming sessions.

Explore new design trends. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.

What you’ll bring to our team:

5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance

Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc.

Experience with standard design and presentation applications, including Figma, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch

Strong command of UX/UI design principles

Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback

Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects

Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively

Familiarity with Slack (taking a phone call is very rare and 99% of communication will be done over Slack or Email)

Ability to work between 9-5pm E

Values of a ReDesign rockstar