UX Designer, Digital Products

WWE is looking for a User Experience designer to help build WWE digital experiences across all platforms and devices that showcase the passion and excitement of the WWE brand and put smiles on fans’ faces.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for consumer-led design, technology and media and will be focused on delivering best-in-class products and experiences. The WWE culture is fun, fast paced with a focus on collaboration and teamwork and we are seeking someone who can not only be comfortable in that environment but also help expand and improve it.

Key Responsibilities:

User experience design for the WWE digital product portfolio including web, mobile web, mobile apps and TV platforms

Develop information architecture, site maps, wireframes and workflows for all user-facing digital products to create solutions to complex interface and interaction design challenges

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders include Product, Engineering, Marketing and Content teams to translate business requirements into user experiences

Maintain a deep understanding of customers’ needs, the product and the competitive landscape.

Perform user acceptance and quality assurance testing

Build prototypes and be involved in user testing

Emphasis is on UX, but a background in visual creative design is a plus

Requirements: