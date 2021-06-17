Web Developer (Remote Position)

Job Details

Web Developer

SUMMARY:

NextGen America seeks Full Stack or Front-End Web Developer is responsible for the development, production, and maintenance of digital projects and our website.

The ideal candidate has a passion for politics and a belief that young people will make the difference in politics. We are an equal opportunity employer, and we encourage people of diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply. We value and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as an organization--in theory and in practice, and our culture reflects that value and commitment. We are committed to furthering issues like climate change, health care, and immigration from a progressive perspective, and we seek to engage the public in these areas as well as others. We also recognize the urgency of confronting institutional racism and inequity within our political system and strive to make positive changes within our system as a result.

This is a fully remote position with no location requirement. We encourage candidates from all locations within the United States to apply.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create new pages and online forms for ongoing campaigns and projects and ensuring user experience determines flows

Work with UX/Design to create and implement new designs

Optimize pages for maximum speed and design mobile-based features

Research, develop, and integrate new tools to optimize UX and increase conversion rates

Ensuring web design is optimized for various desktop, mobile, and OS formats

Building reusable code for future use

Optimizing web pages for conversation rates, maximum speed and scalability

Utilizing a variety of markup languages to write web pages

Maintaining brand consistency throughout design

Ensuring pages are SEO optimized

Provide regular website reporting and analysis to have website keep up with current industry/market trends

Support in email production as needed: coding, list building, scheduling and reporting

Set up webhook or zapier automations for our email series, SMS, social media and web flows.

Perform other duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Fluent with HTML/CSS/SCSS and Javascript

Optimization and Responsive Design for web development

Knowledge of web hosting principles

Troubleshooting/problem-solving skills

Solid understanding of cross-browser, cross-platform and cross-device compatibility standards and behaviors

Ability to work remotely in a highly collaborative distributed environment

Strong knowledge of development tools and branching (Github)

REST and API knowledge (preferred)

Background with Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, and A/B testing (preferred)

Back-end development (preferred)

COMPENSATION:

NextGen America offers competitive salaries commensurate with experience and a very comprehensive benefits package.

NextGen America is an equal opportunity employer.

ABOUT NEXTGEN AMERICA:

NextGen America mobilizes young people to vote in crucial elections to make progress on the issues facing our generation. Since our founding as NextGen Climate in 2013, we’ve worked to fight climate change by supporting candidates who back climate action. With the values that drive our work on climate under attack from all directions, we’re proud to step up the fight for immigrant rights, affordable health care, prosperity, and equality. We've registered more than one million young voters nationwide and ran the largest youth vote mobilization program in the country in 2018. We went even bigger and bolder to drive record young voter turnout for the 2020 elections.

A NOTE ON COVID-19:

Throughout the COVID 19 pandemic NextGen has prioritized the health, safety, and wellbeing of our staff. As a result our entire staff has been and continues to work remotely and all of our offices are currently closed. We have updated relevant job descriptions to reflect this temporary transition away from in-person work and to comply with social distancing guidelines. Please note job duties and the current work from home policy are subject to change as we continue to adjust our program based on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.