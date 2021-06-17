UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Flexy Global is a design agency with great ambitions! We plan to become a top agency in the world that helps businesses to become better and grow!

Our agency works with leading companies and startups around the world: USA, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Central Europe, South Korea, etc.

We have clients from Y Combinator, Berkley Skydeck, top apps from Appstore and global celebrities. We are working on complex AI systems, CRMs, casual apps, and at the same time we manage to develop our seniority in product design - we are creating our own cool product!

We are looking for creative and hardworking UI/UX designers! Our advantages are that we take diverse projects, we have a very cool and creative team, and we will help you unleash your potential! Our team has diverse skills and everybody is learning from each other.

Requirements:

- Relevant work experience and exceptional portfolio

- Proficiency: Sketch / Figma, After Effects (will be a plus) / Principle, Invision / Marvel, Miro, Notion, Trello

- Skills of interface prototyping (interactive and clickable)

- Experience in web and app development (from design perspective)

- Knowledge of Apple design principles and Android design patterns

- An idea about the process of creating live digital products

- Full understanding of how to get started on a task and what is a design process

- Ability to sketch an illustration / icon

- Understanding and application of the grid in your projects

- Compliance with deadlines and high degree of self-organization

- Excitement to make cool content and experiment

- Ability to come up with several solutions to one problem

- Ability to take initiatives and succeed

- Accuracy and speed

- Adequate attitude to criticism

Responsibilities:

- UI/UX design of web and mobile interfaces

- Teamwork

- Ability to give and receive constructive feedback

- Creation of project presentations and case studies

- Participation in brainstorms, creative concept development

- Active participation in research and strategy phases of design

What we offer:

- Full-time work remotely, maybe once or twice a year short missions to Minsk and /or Yerevan, accommodation costs will be handled by the company

- Continuous development and interesting projects

- Working in a friendly team

- Revision of the salary

- Bonus subscriptions for gym or courses

Send your portfolio & CV to email address friends@flexy.global or drop it in the Contact Us section of our website!