Job Details

Senior Design Resource, Freelance

Bowery Farming

Bowery Farming, an indoor, vertical farming company that grows an assortment of pesticide-free lettuces and herbs, seeks an experienced freelance senior designer to support its marketing team. This role will ideate and execute across trade, brand, PR, and product-focused briefs.

Who You Are:

The ideal candidate has 7-10 years of diversified design experience at a fast-paced start-up or ad agency. Experience in CPG or at a tech brand is a huge plus. Design briefs range from “blue-sky” campaign development to more straightforward, tactical executions. Looking for someone who is comfortable at straddling both the big and smaller marketing initiatives.

At Bowery, we work fast, but always respect each other’s time. The brand’s visual identity is pretty well established, and while we’re always looking for fresh expressions of our core look and feel, you should be someone who can work with an existing system to make its elements really shine. The majority of our design requests will utilize existing Bowery assets, which we will help bring you up to speed on as you help bring the brand to life.

The Engagement:

Contract through October for a minimum of three (3) days a week.

What You’ll Work On:

40% Brand Projects: Consistent pull-through of Bowery across physical and digital environments, including but not limited to: Paid Social, Website Landing Pages / Optimizations (developer to bring vision to life), CRM, Swag

Consistent pull-through of Bowery across physical and digital environments, including but not limited to: Paid Social, Website Landing Pages / Optimizations (developer to bring vision to life), CRM, Swag 40% Trade Projects: Bring Bowery to life in our retailer / shopper environments, such as: Point-of-Sale Signage, Recipe Card, E-Commerce, Experiential Demo Assets, IRCs

Bring Bowery to life in our retailer / shopper environments, such as: Point-of-Sale Signage, Recipe Card, E-Commerce, Experiential Demo Assets, IRCs 20% PR & Product: Support the comms and product marketing functions on various needs, such as: VIP Sampling Presentation, Sales Templates, Merchandising Mock-Ups, Packaging Label Mechanical Updates, Color Proofing

How We Work:

We view our freelance resource as an extension of the Bowery team! You’ll work closely with our creative / copywriter freelancer through all stages of creative development as well as the relevant Bowery project manager.

You’ll be added to our team Slack for ease of communication / streamlining feedback and approvals during the days you’re “on” for Bowery.

You’ll be briefed on each initiative by the relevant project manager, and have a workload tracker that we’ll keep up to date week over week.

Bowery Contact: Nina Bolka, Senior Marketing Manager

Start Date: Looking to onboard in early-Aug, as we have an awesome part-time design consultant who will be on maternity leave come late-August. Looking to get someone up to speed with their knowledge to set this resource up for success.