UI/UX Designer

45Press is looking for a creative Junior Graphic Designer to join our team. This person will assist the VP, Creative on design projects. He/she will be primarily responsible for delivering website designs, logos, email marketing campaigns, web banners, and more.

We need someone on our timezone in CANFIELD, OH (GMT-4). We need them to be able to work from 10AM-5PM EST and after hours if a random project calls for it.

WE ARE NOT LOOKING TO OUTSOURCE PROJECTS TO OTHER COMPANIES.

Qualifications:

Proficiency with Sketch, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop

Strong understanding of typography and layout

Can work effectively in a fast-paced environment with rapidly shifting priorities

BFA in Graphic Design or equivalent experience

3+ years in graphic design, print, and/or web

Knowledge of WordPress a plus

Familiarity with HTML & CSS a plus

Please send us your Dribbble profile to admin @ 45press.com