UI/UX Designer

45Press is looking for a creative Junior Graphic Designer to join our team. This person will assist the VP, Creative on design projects. He/she will be primarily responsible for delivering website designs, logos, email marketing campaigns, web banners, and more.

We need someone on our timezone in CANFIELD, OH (GMT-4). We need them to be able to work from 10AM-5PM EST and after hours if a random project calls for it.

WE ARE NOT LOOKING TO OUTSOURCE PROJECTS TO OTHER COMPANIES.

Qualifications:

  • Proficiency with Sketch, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop
  • Strong understanding of typography and layout
  • Can work effectively in a fast-paced environment with rapidly shifting priorities
  • BFA in Graphic Design or equivalent experience
  • 3+ years in graphic design, print, and/or web
  • Knowledge of WordPress a plus
  • Familiarity with HTML & CSS a plus

Please send us your Dribbble profile to admin @ 45press.com

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Canfield,OH
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 17, 2021
