Job Details

We’re hiring a UX Designer to work full-time remotely as a member of our Product team. Owl is a cloud-based platform that helps behavioral health providers measure, track, analyze and improve outcomes for their patients. Join us and help transform behavioral health treatment to improve patient and clinical outcomes. We are a venture-backed startup with funding from top investors as well as a growing customer base across the United States.

We are focused on delivering an integrated platform where patients feel comfortable sharing insights about their conditions, clinicians can use those insights to better understand and treat their patients and leadership can aggregate insights to better understand their patient population and systematically improve care. As a key member of our Product team, it will be your responsibility to create compelling user experience workflows and interfaces that help all levels of our customer’s organization realize the value of our platform. We’re looking for someone with the ability to understand and empathize with our users through design best practices and help us deliver an engaging and thoughtful experience, which improves the delivery of behavioral healthcare.

Responsibilities

Work with the product team to define and implement the end-to-end user experience (navigation, interaction, and visuals)

Conduct customer research to identify user goals and inform design strategy

Create wireframes and prototypes to convey the desired user experience

Design interfaces for a variety of platforms including smartphones, tablets and web browsers

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards. Ensure design standards are maintained throughout the development process.

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas. Contribute to usability testing of wireframes and prototypes. Quickly collect and decipher feedback for rapid design iteration. Use data to inform direction.

Work in partnership with product and engineering to deliver the desired experience.

Work with Product Owner and Stakeholders to elicit visual requirements, detailed workflows and to design user experiences

Work with our team and customers to deeply understand our customers through feedback sessions, workflow mappings, and user persona development

Requirements

Mastery of the principles of user interface design, usability, color theory, and typography

5+ years of professional experience working as a UX designer in a web application environment

A strong online portfolio showcasing examples of your projects on desktop, tablet, & smartphones

Must be self-motivated to prioritize and manage your work so you can meet project milestones and deadlines

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Up-to-date with the latest UI and UX trends, techniques, and technologies

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team with the ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with other disciplines such as engineering, sales, and customer success

Proficiency in prototyping design tools such as Sketch, Zeplin, Axure, Proto.io

Experience working in an Agile environment a plus

Experience developing dashboards and analytics tools to drive action from key insights a plus

Familiarity with HTML and CSS and responsive design a plus

Benefits:

Work remotely (West Coast based preferred, but not required)

Meaningful, creative work that positively impacts people’s lives.

Be part of a small team that enjoys working together to develop and deliver creative solutions.

Medical, Dental and Vision insurance for you and your dependents.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.

This is a full-time, remote position.

Owl is an equal opportunity employer and does not unlawfully discriminate against employees or applicants for employment on the basis of an individual’s race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, age, disability, marital status, veteran status or any other status protected by applicable law. This policy applies to all terms, conditions and privileges of employment, including recruitment, hiring, placement, compensation, promotion, discipline and termination.