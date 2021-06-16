All Jobs
Job Details

Freelance Graphic Designer

Copy


OVERVIEW


Seeking a Freelance Graphic Designer with a passion for design and visual media. Portfolio should display a strong track record of imaginative and impressive designs that meet and exceed client expectations.



RESPONSIBILITIES


  • Creating designs for clients based on brand guidelines direction from team
  • Innovating and expanding upon existing brand standards and collateral
  • Concepting for campaigns, branding, and digital media
  • Designing pitch decks, reports, and presentations
  • Creating and modifying website designs
  • Generating advertisements and other graphic pieces for social media
  • Formatting digital media across formats and screens
  • Designing infographics, charts, and iconography
  • Creating mockups for packaging and print applications



REQUIREMENTS

  • 5+ Years digital design experience
  • Diverse body of professional and personal work
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Great attitude toward all levels of project development
  • Experience with website and interface design
  • Experience with vector graphics, infographics and technical drawings
  • Experience with photo editing and color correction
  • Meticulous attention to detail and design sensibility
  • Creative use of typography and knowledge of typographic best practices
  • Able to manage multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment, willing to work outside normal business hours as needed to meet deadlines
  • Talent for creativity and problem-solving, ability to create simple and elegant visual solutions from complex concepts
  • Able to utilize a variety of graphic techniques to generate innovative solutions
  • Experience producing logos and developing brand standards
  • Ability to collaborate with team to launch projects and utilize feedback from directors and other designers to improve


BONUS POINTS

  • Basic knowledge of motion graphics and video editing
  • Experience with 3D modeling and rendering
  • Working knowledge of HTML and CSS
  • Knowledge of Print media and pre-press guidelines
  • Experience with Content Management Systems (Wordpress, Shopify)
  • Body of work in pixel and vector illustration
  • Knowledge of User Experience best practices


SOFTWARE

  • Adobe Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Premiere
  • Google Suite - Slides, Docs, Sheets
  • Experience with Cinema 4d, Blender, or similar software a plus



Apply for this position
Allio Digital
Apply for this position
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 16, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position