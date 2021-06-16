Job Details





OVERVIEW





Seeking a Freelance Graphic Designer with a passion for design and visual media. Portfolio should display a strong track record of imaginative and impressive designs that meet and exceed client expectations.









RESPONSIBILITIES





Creating designs for clients based on brand guidelines direction from team

Innovating and expanding upon existing brand standards and collateral

Concepting for campaigns, branding, and digital media

Designing pitch decks, reports, and presentations

Creating and modifying website designs

Generating advertisements and other graphic pieces for social media

Formatting digital media across formats and screens

Designing infographics, charts, and iconography

Creating mockups for packaging and print applications









REQUIREMENTS

5+ Years digital design experience

Diverse body of professional and personal work

Excellent time management skills

Great attitude toward all levels of project development

Experience with website and interface design

Experience with vector graphics, infographics and technical drawings

Experience with photo editing and color correction

Meticulous attention to detail and design sensibility

Creative use of typography and knowledge of typographic best practices

Able to manage multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment, willing to work outside normal business hours as needed to meet deadlines

Talent for creativity and problem-solving, ability to create simple and elegant visual solutions from complex concepts

Able to utilize a variety of graphic techniques to generate innovative solutions

Experience producing logos and developing brand standards

Ability to collaborate with team to launch projects and utilize feedback from directors and other designers to improve





BONUS POINTS

Basic knowledge of motion graphics and video editing

Experience with 3D modeling and rendering

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS

Knowledge of Print media and pre-press guidelines

Experience with Content Management Systems (Wordpress, Shopify)

Body of work in pixel and vector illustration

Knowledge of User Experience best practices





SOFTWARE

Adobe Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Premiere

Google Suite - Slides, Docs, Sheets

Experience with Cinema 4d, Blender, or similar software a plus







