Job Details
Freelance Graphic Designer
OVERVIEW
Seeking a Freelance Graphic Designer with a passion for design and visual media. Portfolio should display a strong track record of imaginative and impressive designs that meet and exceed client expectations.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Creating designs for clients based on brand guidelines direction from team
- Innovating and expanding upon existing brand standards and collateral
- Concepting for campaigns, branding, and digital media
- Designing pitch decks, reports, and presentations
- Creating and modifying website designs
- Generating advertisements and other graphic pieces for social media
- Formatting digital media across formats and screens
- Designing infographics, charts, and iconography
- Creating mockups for packaging and print applications
REQUIREMENTS
- 5+ Years digital design experience
- Diverse body of professional and personal work
- Excellent time management skills
- Great attitude toward all levels of project development
- Experience with website and interface design
- Experience with vector graphics, infographics and technical drawings
- Experience with photo editing and color correction
- Meticulous attention to detail and design sensibility
- Creative use of typography and knowledge of typographic best practices
- Able to manage multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment, willing to work outside normal business hours as needed to meet deadlines
- Talent for creativity and problem-solving, ability to create simple and elegant visual solutions from complex concepts
- Able to utilize a variety of graphic techniques to generate innovative solutions
- Experience producing logos and developing brand standards
- Ability to collaborate with team to launch projects and utilize feedback from directors and other designers to improve
BONUS POINTS
- Basic knowledge of motion graphics and video editing
- Experience with 3D modeling and rendering
- Working knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Knowledge of Print media and pre-press guidelines
- Experience with Content Management Systems (Wordpress, Shopify)
- Body of work in pixel and vector illustration
- Knowledge of User Experience best practices
SOFTWARE
- Adobe Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Premiere
- Google Suite - Slides, Docs, Sheets
- Experience with Cinema 4d, Blender, or similar software a plus