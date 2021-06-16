Job Details

Noonlight’s mission is to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. What began as an app focused on helping people walk safely from point A to point B, is now a suite of emergency response APIs backing some of the smartest home, health, and lifestyle products in the IoT market. Working at Noonlight, you’ll help to reduce modern anxieties and fears, protect homes, pets, loved ones, and most importantly, save lives.

We're looking for a hard-working, critically-thinking, and self-motivated Sr. Product Designer to join our small, yet effective team. You possess proven interaction and visual design experience, and are comfortable navigating all aspects of the design process.

You have a portfolio that showcases simple, intuitive, and beautiful mobile and desktop applications with user-focus and pixel-perfect attention to detail. You’re eager to understand underlying business objectives, rapidly problem solve through mockups and prototypes, and welcome creative feedback. You’re comfortable with autonomy and ambiguity, capable of contributing to the product roadmap, and driving consensus on your team of product managers, engineers, sales executives, and other stakeholders.





What Excites Us:

Experience designing products for technical and non-technical users across multiple interfaces (Native/Mobile, Web UIs, and APIs)

Ability to conduct research and empathize with end-users, listening to understand

Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills

Ability to explain complex ideas simply

Willingness to test, learn, and improve in quick cycles

Deep understanding of industry trends and customer insights

Passion for helping people

Strong planning and project management skills

Strong sense of ownership, work ethic and self-motivation





What Excites You:

Saving people, pets, and property in real-life emergencies

Designing seamless experiences across various touchpoints (app, notification, SMS, voice, web, hardware)

Becoming an expert in personal safety and home security

Partnering with product managers, engineers, customer support, and sales teams to gather feedback on products and performance

Disrupting the expensive and outdated professional monitoring industry

Empowering emergency responders and improving police behavior





Responsibilities:

Distill complicated problems into simple and elegant design solutions

Create mockups and test your prototypes in real-life scenarios

Present your work with variations and rationale

Work side-by-side with engineers to ensure your work functions as well in production as it does in your design

Contribute to the product roadmap





Requirements:

7+ years of relevant experience

Portfolio that showcases product design experience within complex digital products (not websites or landing pages)

Knowledge of design fundamentals including layout, color, typography, and tone

Experience working closely with software engineers and a basic understanding of how things are built





Benefits:

Competitive total compensation with equity

Generous benefits package including medical, dental, vision, LTD

401k plan

Unlimited PTO

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.