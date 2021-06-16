Senior User Experience (UX) Designer
Position Overview
Reporting to the Director of Information Systems or designee, you will be responsible for designing and refining core elements of the end-to-end user experience for students at Calbright College. As a fully-online institution, this role has a very direct impact on our students' experiences. We are looking for someone who is energized by this challenge and who is ready to navigate the design process to ideate, test, and iterate on the student experience based on researching and understanding our students' needs. You will collaborate closely with other product-focused members of the technology team along with several other teams that play a role in the student’s digital experience (instruction, learner success/support, marketing, communications, etc.).
Our technology stack consists of a mix of systems and services that are highly-customizable with those that are less customizable. Within those constraints, the person in this role will be responsible for creating a cohesive and consistent experience for our students that spans the disparate systems used to deliver on the whole student experience.
The Position
- Title: Senior User Experience (UX) Designer
- Position Type: Full time
- Category: Classified
- Supervisor: Director of Information Systems or designee
- Job Purpose: Create a cohesive end-to-end experience for our learners
- Location: Remote, various locations throughout California
Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities
The duties below are representative of the role and are not intended to cover all of the duties performed within the scope of work:
- Planning and conducting user research and competitive analysis
- Helping to define high-level goals and requirements for projects with input from stakeholders and team members
- Interpreting qualitative user feedback and behavioral data to suggest improvements to existing interfaces
- Crafting personas, journey maps, and storyboards to offer insightful ways to meet user needs
- Building wireframes and workflows, and creating prototypes of web-based and mobile applications
- Conducting usability testing on prototypes and existing products to uncover opportunities for improvement
- Collaborating across teams to design key interaction points in the learner experience that may be communicated via event-triggered email and/or text messaging, in order to maintain consistency in the look, feel, and voice of the college across media
- Performing other related duties as assigned that support the objective of the position
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Ability to design experiences across multiple platforms and technologies
- Ability to develop workflows and interfaces that are simple and elegant
- Ability to adapt UX deliverables to meet the needs of teams that you support
- Ability to apply your design and critical thinking skills
- Ability to work and iterate rapidly on multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to manage details and communicate them clearly and directly
- Ability to respect and work around technology constraints
- Empathy for our student experience and their goals and challenges
- Exceptional design skills
- Superb attention to detail
- Experience with user interface design patterns and standard UCD methodologies
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- A strong command of contemporary design tools
- Understanding of common software project management practices
- Demonstrate understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, staff, and faculty
Minimum Qualifications
- 5+ years of professional experience in UX or product design role
- Must have a portfolio of experience that demonstrates previous work (To be considered for this position, you must include your portfolio, website or other samples of work)
Desired Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or commensurate educational experience preferred
- Experience designing online learning environments is a plus
- Experience working with communications teams to design content and copy guidelines that meet users where they are at
- Experience in modern tools for rapid prototyping, system diagramming, visual design, and presentation
Working Conditions and Travel
- Calbright College is a statewide online college where all instruction and support are done via various online technologies both in person and remotely. Calbright College has administrative offices in Sacramento available for use. When working remotely, employees should be able and willing to use digital communication tools as used by the college, and have the ability to work on a computer for extended periods of time.
- Regular attendance is considered an essential job function; the inability to meet attendance requirements may preclude the employee from retaining employment.
- The person holding this position is considered a mandated reporter under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in Calbright College policies, procedures, and Title IX.
- Calbright College celebrates all forms of diversity and is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment within which students, staff, administrators, and faculty thrive. Individuals interested in advancing Calbright College’s strategic diversity goals are strongly encouraged to apply. Reasonable accommodations will be provided for qualified applicants with disabilities who self-disclose.
- Requires the ability to function in a remote online instructional environment performing work of primarily a sedentary nature. Requires the ability to use hearing and speech to make presentations to groups and carry on conversations over the phone and in-person. Requires speaking skills to communicate with staff and students in one-on-one and small group settings, on the phone, and to distinguish sound prompts from various types of equipment. Requires near visual acuity to read printed materials and computer screens. Requires sufficient hand/arm/finger dexterity to retrieve work materials, operate a personal computer keyboard, and operate standard office equipment. Requires the ability to lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.
- Work is performed indoors where minimal safety considerations exist.
Equal Employment Opportunity
Calbright College provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, veteran status, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Calbright College complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.
Who We Are
Calbright College is one of California’s newest community colleges – the first statewide, online campus designed to bridge the gap between employers with unfilled positions and students who don’t have either the time or money to attend a traditional school. Our mission is to increase economic mobility and close equity gaps for working adults who lack easy access to traditional forms of higher education by offering online, flexible, affordable skills-based programs that provide tangible economic value for both working adults and hiring managers.