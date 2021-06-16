Job Details

Join HomeCU and help us empower Credit Unions

HomeCU has been working hard for more than 20 years to make credit unions and their members happy. We are coming up with more simple and innovative ways to offer financial services that will help credit unions serve their existing members, while being able to easily sign up new ones. We are building the next generation technology layer for credit unions.





About your responsibilities:

We are looking for an enthusiastic, talented and versatile UI/UX Designer to join our team. We are a very small (but fun) team, and we want nice people to join our ranks :)

Our UX Designers should contribute to the ideation and design of innovative and compelling user experiences. They should be in constant collaboration with the QA and development teams. Our designers have to be involved in our entire agile approach to product development.

Credit unions provide a safe place to manage your money, and we want to show that to the world through our products. We want to create a rich, simple, and desirable customer experience to strengthen our products.

We need someone that cares deeply about every part of the product development process. Don’t be afraid of asking things and coming up with new ideas.

The person we are looking for needs to be able to build the user experience gradually with requirements, wireframes, flow diagrams, mockups, and low/high quality prototypes at the different stages of the design process.

As a Product Designer focusing on member’s experience, you need to integrate continual marketing and product experience upgrades with user feedback and business requirements.

And last, but not least, our team members should be challenged to evaluate all possible user scenarios.





About the requirements:

Minimum Years of Experience: 2 or more years of experience in product design (UX/UI). 4 or more years of experience in the design world.

You should be able to work with: Figma or sketch, Adobe suite.

Familiarized with: Basic web development concepts. Basic knowledge about how a design system works.

Ideally you should also have: An online portfolio, or a social network profile highlighting projects and your direct contributions to work. Great problem-solving skills and familiarity with technical constraints and limitations.

Language: Fluent in both English and Spanish





Job description:

Employment type: Full-time, Remote job

Job function: UI/UX designer