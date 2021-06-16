Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

About the design team

At AutoTrader, we are passionate about creating a work environment for learning and collaboration, which is what enables us to do our best work. Our job here is to advocate for the users by testing hypotheses and continuously improving our various products. Things we love: user data, Miro, design systems, interactive workshops, and supporting other teams to achieve their objectives. We share a growth mindset, with a curiosity to learn, the courage to speak candidly, a high sense of integrity, and the humility to know that we are still developing our ability to fully embody our guiding values. If you’ve read this far, we take this as a good sign that you might be curious to know a bit more about who we’re looking to bring on board...

About the role

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer – someone who loves to think through the entire experience of the end user, and produce well thought-out user flows, detailed wireframes, and stunning high-fidelity designs.

What you’ll do

Design digital experiences end to end (web, iOS, Android)

Create stunning user interfaces

Document your designs in a way that leaves no room for error when they get to development

Help build a design system and reusable component library

Advocate for the user

Provide peer-mentorship

Work closely with developers during the handoff and QA phase of the project

What you’ll need

Expert knowledge of design tools like Sketch, InVision, Miro, Framr, Adobe CC, Principle and Keynote

5+ years of product design

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A high sense of empathy, curiosity, accountability and integrity

High sense of autonomy, community and humility

What’s in it for you

Work with the best tools – we invest heavily in research and workflow efficiency

Progressive work culture and learning environment

Competitive salary

Extended health benefits

CPP matching

Flexibility to work from home

About AutoTrader.ca

AutoTrader.ca, a fast-growing leader in the automotive industry, is one of Canada’s largest digital businesses, with unrivalled consumer and dealer brand recognition.

The cornerstone of our product universe is AutoTrader.ca, the leading new and used auto, truck and power sports online marketplace in Canada. Empowering Canadians to buy and sell like pros, leveraging both our 4.5 star rated mobile app, comparison features and car reviews. Through significant marketing investment, autoTRADER.ca traffic continues to surge year-after-year, generating more than 9.6 million unique visitors and 25 million visits a month. It’s the best way to buy and sell cars!

How to apply

To apply, send us your resume with a link to your portfolio that showcases your UX design process and your UI, interaction, and visual design skills.

Portfolio can be a link to your website, specific case studies or a PDF.