Creative Director
Description
Reporting to the VP, Brand & Product, the Creative Director is responsible for developing and leading the creative vision across Saje’s product categories (Essential Oil Remedies, Diffusers & Diffuser Oil Blends, Home, Skin & Body). Working in collaboration with key stakeholders, inclusive of the Marketing & Product teams, you will be responsible for defining a unified, consistent Saje visual identity across all channels & consumer touchpoints, in a role that spans from creative strategy to hands-on execution. You will help the Creative Team build scalable processes enabling them to produce assets efficiently, while continuously working to elevate our brand aesthetics. The ideal candidate has a passion for wellness, beauty & visual storytelling.
Responsibilities
- Creates a team environment where all Team Members consistently experience a sense of belonging and inclusion
- Lead & inspire the Creative team to craft on-brand & relevant creative that clearly communicates the ethos & visual identity of the Saje brand experience for existing & new customers.
- Partner with VP, Brand & Product to define visual strategy for the brand across online & offline customer channels.
- Concept & execution of creative content for 360 brand campaigns (digital assets, product packaging, brand copy, retail POS), inclusive of photo/video shoots, pre & post production & on set art direction (beauty & still life)
- Build and implement brand guidelines to support the ideation and execution of creative projects
- Lead and review the work of the Creative team designers, ensuring quality and consistency meet Creative standards both conceptually & in execution
- Develop detailed budgets and timelines for creative campaigns with support of Creative Services team.
- Direct and inspire designers, photographers, videographers, copywriters, project managers, production artists and contractors to execute all of Saje’s creative initiatives on time and on budget
- Champion bold ideas and inventive approaches to solving areas of opportunity and present to and enroll key stakeholders
- Provide mentoring and growth opportunities to the Creative team and celebrate awesome team milestones and completed projects
- Develop & maintain relationships with external talent / agencies, to develop a trusted network of external partners
- Applicant Requirements8+ years of professional experience in a creative environment including leading a team, working across cross-functional partners & creating assets for wellness or beauty brand.
- Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Digital Design, Art or a related field
- Experience creating brand marketing and creative campaigns, from developing the vision to overseeing production.
- Demonstrated experience conceptualizing & executing impactful & engaging campaigns across omnichannel landscape – digital, social, print & product design.
- Experience managing on-set photo & video creative direction
- Ability to work in a fast-paced setting, with strong project management & time management skills.
- Expert in Adobe Creative Cloud (particularly Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign).
- Highly creative with a thorough understanding of graphic design, art direction, photography, typography, and print design standards.
- Excellent communication, presentation, leadership & management skills with the ability to work well within a collaborative team environment.
- Ability to build strong relationships both internally & with outside vendors.
- Keen eye for attention to detail
- Ability to motivate others
Key Relationships
Reporting to the VP of Brand & Product