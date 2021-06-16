Job Details

Description

Reporting to the VP, Brand & Product, the Creative Director is responsible for developing and leading the creative vision across Saje’s product categories (Essential Oil Remedies, Diffusers & Diffuser Oil Blends, Home, Skin & Body). Working in collaboration with key stakeholders, inclusive of the Marketing & Product teams, you will be responsible for defining a unified, consistent Saje visual identity across all channels & consumer touchpoints, in a role that spans from creative strategy to hands-on execution. You will help the Creative Team build scalable processes enabling them to produce assets efficiently, while continuously working to elevate our brand aesthetics. The ideal candidate has a passion for wellness, beauty & visual storytelling.

Responsibilities

Creates a team environment where all Team Members consistently experience a sense of belonging and inclusion

Lead & inspire the Creative team to craft on-brand & relevant creative that clearly communicates the ethos & visual identity of the Saje brand experience for existing & new customers.

Partner with VP, Brand & Product to define visual strategy for the brand across online & offline customer channels.

Concept & execution of creative content for 360 brand campaigns (digital assets, product packaging, brand copy, retail POS), inclusive of photo/video shoots, pre & post production & on set art direction (beauty & still life)

Build and implement brand guidelines to support the ideation and execution of creative projects

Lead and review the work of the Creative team designers, ensuring quality and consistency meet Creative standards both conceptually & in execution

Develop detailed budgets and timelines for creative campaigns with support of Creative Services team.

Direct and inspire designers, photographers, videographers, copywriters, project managers, production artists and contractors to execute all of Saje’s creative initiatives on time and on budget

Champion bold ideas and inventive approaches to solving areas of opportunity and present to and enroll key stakeholders

Provide mentoring and growth opportunities to the Creative team and celebrate awesome team milestones and completed projects

Develop & maintain relationships with external talent / agencies, to develop a trusted network of external partners

Applicant Requirements8+ years of professional experience in a creative environment including leading a team, working across cross-functional partners & creating assets for wellness or beauty brand.

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Digital Design, Art or a related field

Experience creating brand marketing and creative campaigns, from developing the vision to overseeing production.

Demonstrated experience conceptualizing & executing impactful & engaging campaigns across omnichannel landscape – digital, social, print & product design.

Experience managing on-set photo & video creative direction

Ability to work in a fast-paced setting, with strong project management & time management skills.

Expert in Adobe Creative Cloud (particularly Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign).

Highly creative with a thorough understanding of graphic design, art direction, photography, typography, and print design standards.

Excellent communication, presentation, leadership & management skills with the ability to work well within a collaborative team environment.

Ability to build strong relationships both internally & with outside vendors.

Keen eye for attention to detail

Ability to motivate others

Key Relationships

Reporting to the VP of Brand & Product