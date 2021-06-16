Visual Designer

Job Details

SUMMARY

We are seeking a new designer to join our growing team! If you are passionate about music and want to take part in producing the creative that will inspire musicians and professionals across the world, with the cachet of a historical brand as strong as Universal Audio’s, then we look forward to hearing from you.

You will be designing a wide variety of assets across digital and print media. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Work within brand guidelines to create layouts and graphics that reinforce the brand’s style and voice throughout its visual touchpoints.

Create mockups for web pages and emails.

Design logos, icons, illustrations, and infographics.

Create and organize production assets.

Support the advertising and social teams by creating a variety of ad formats and sizes for different mediums (facebook, google, etc).

Work with the content team on a variety of initiatives: from virtual live events to tutorial videos, blog posts, and more.

Resize web assets for different devices — desktop, tablet & mobile.

Contribute to upholding and protecting the Universal Audio brand standard of craftsmanship.

Basic coding knowledge (HTML, CSS, Javascript) is a plus, to ensure effective handoff to developers.

Participate in weekly critique, review and planning meetings.





REQUIRED SKILLS