UX/UI Designer

Job Details

About the job

As a Designer at MojoTech you will play a critical role in helping shape our clients’ products and craft interfaces that solve real-world problems while delighting users. You'll work on many projects each year and be constantly challenged with new problems of all shapes and sizes. To help you succeed, you'll be working with an exceptional team in a collaborative environment.

Candidates must have hands-on experience in visual design and information architecture with a passion for usability and interaction design.

Have a look at what our design team has been up to on Dribbble or check out our website to learn more.





Responsibilities

You’ll collaborate with Engineers, Product Managers and clients daily.

You’ll lead and support ideation sessions, workshops, and presentations with clients on-line and in-person.

You’ll define, design, prototype and improve your solutions along the way.

You’ll produce innovative designs that are unique and distinct to the client’s brand.

You’ll ensure final design concepts are on-brand, on-budget, and deliver on product strategy goals.

You’ll support Engineers through implementation by providing intuitive, and comprehensive design solutions that satisfy all acceptance criteria.

You’ll help set the bar for our core design values and have a voice in improving our design process.

You’ll give and receive design critiques to help constantly refine and push our work.





Qualifications

You have 3-5 years of experience designing (and shipping) digital products—specifically web or mobile applications.

You have a great looking portfolio that demonstrates your proficiency in information, interaction, interface, and visual design.

You have a deep knowledge of Adobe CC, Sketch and Figma.

You understand accessibility standards and common web best practices.

You are comfortable working with common design systems such as Apple HIG and Material Design.

You are comfortable leading user research, interviews and testing sessions.





Skills

You have the capacity to solve problems, present solutions, and improve them based on feedback.

You have the ability to think through problems from concept to execution; from lowest fidelity wires, to high polish web and mobile interfaces.

You are ambitious and always looking to improve your skills.

You take pride and ownership in delivering quality work.

You are creative.

You are practical.

You are an excellent communicator.

You work best in a collaborative team environment.

You have an attention to detail that some might call obsessive (we won’t).





And you should also be able to check off some of this:

You have agency or consultancy experience.

You have working knowledge of HTML and CSS, and ability to translate designs to developers.

You have working knowledge of Git.

You enjoy writing.





The opportunity

Being a designer at MojoTech means you’ll have the freedom and responsibility to influence teams, clients, and companies through research, creativity and collaboration. We’re looking for people who are ready to take charge, and ship quality products.