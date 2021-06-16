Job Details

Lucid is creating a fun, interactive way to read long-form nonfiction content on your phone in bite-sized visual sessions. We’re turning shorter breaks throughout the day into moments of interactive, visual learning. The core of our product is a new format for nonfiction content that’s designed from the ground up for the mobile use case—easy to consume but impactful visual learning experiences on your phone. Launched in 2020, Lucid is already one of the most downloaded and highest grossing education apps in the App Store.

Our small team is deeply experienced in mobile storytelling and educational content. CEO Daniel Terry previously founded Pocket Gems and Episode Interactive, leading mobile games companies which have reached 250M users and raised over $150 million from Sequoia and Tencent.

We are seeking a digital illustrator to help create vibrant and engaging vector illustrations for our platform. This art will supplement and reinforce written content, while providing a bedrock for animations and user interaction.

As Lucid is a heavily-illustrated and animated product, your work will help set an aesthetic tone and standard of quality across our entire platform. This is an opportunity to translate fascinating nonfiction ideas into eye-catching designs that provide meaningful value to Lucid’s fast-growing audience.

Responsibilities:

Illustrate beautiful, legible, and accessible keyframe designs from thumbnail sketches and storyboarded scripts

Collaborate with product and creative leads, writers, and concepters to define and execute against various, content-appropriate illustration styles

Create graphic, data, character, and typographic layouts with an eye for structural hierarchy, clarity of information, and animation potential

Locate opportunities to push the limits of our current illustration approach and help ensure design-thinking at every turn

About you:

2+ years of professional illustration experience at a content studio, media company, creative advertising agency or similar

Serious illustration chops, along with a sophisticated sense of digital composition and typography

Adobe Illustrator master

Strong work ethic befitting a small, team-oriented organization

A love of learning new things and a passion for nonfiction content

Nice To Have:

Experience creating illustrations and layouts for animation workflows

Familiarity with Figma, Sketch, or similar prototyping software



