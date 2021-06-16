Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Responsibilities

Create low-fidelity and high-fidelity visual designs for all products include the website, web apps, iOS, and Android

Design clear, intuitive, and delightful experiences for multiple users across mobile and web products

Collaborate with product managers, developers, and the business team to understand and act upon key business, product, and design requirements

Conduct thoughtful, resource-efficient user research to uncover usability problems or validate designs

Translate ideas and requirements into user flows, journey maps, empathy maps, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes

Own cross-platform UI/UX and ensure brand and experience consistency across all products

Work closely with engineering, product, and business teams to stay on sprint schedule

Qualifications

Minimum +3 years of UI/UX design experience in an agile software development environment within a fast-paced, startup, or high-growth company

Strong experience with end-to-end UX/UI lifecycle, responsive web, and mobile application design, and wireframe and story board development

Strong proficiency in white-boarding, sketching, wireframes, or other forms of low-fidelity design to validate assumptions and collaborate with team members

Extensive experience with developing user journeys and personas and using them to make effective design decisions

Demonstrated proficiency UI/UX prototyping in Figma, Simpli, Invision and/or Sketch

Excellent eye and visual taste, including a passion for simplicity and a clean, modern aesthetic

A diverse web and mobile design portfolio that showcases your style, proficiency, and approach to UI/UX problem-solving

An understanding of how to balance strong attention to detail with the need to work efficiently, be flexible, and meet aggressive startup deadlines

Located in Boulder Colorado (no remote). We are only considering experienced individual designers that can work in Boulder for this role. Please don't waste our time and yours applying if you don't meet that criteria. No design consultant/contractor service companies.