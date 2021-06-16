All Jobs
Job Details

Senior UI/UX Designer

Responsibilities

  • Create low-fidelity and high-fidelity visual designs for all products include the website, web apps, iOS, and Android
  • Design clear, intuitive, and delightful experiences for multiple users across mobile and web products
  • Collaborate with product managers, developers, and the business team to understand and act upon key business, product, and design requirements
  • Conduct thoughtful, resource-efficient user research to uncover usability problems or validate designs
  • Translate ideas and requirements into user flows, journey maps, empathy maps, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes
  • Own cross-platform UI/UX and ensure brand and experience consistency across all products
  • Work closely with engineering, product, and business teams to stay on sprint schedule

Qualifications

  • Minimum +3 years of UI/UX design experience in an agile software development environment within a fast-paced, startup, or high-growth company
  • Strong experience with end-to-end UX/UI lifecycle, responsive web, and mobile application design, and wireframe and story board development
  • Strong proficiency in white-boarding, sketching, wireframes, or other forms of low-fidelity design to validate assumptions and collaborate with team members
  • Extensive experience with developing user journeys and personas and using them to make effective design decisions
  • Demonstrated proficiency UI/UX prototyping in Figma, Simpli, Invision and/or Sketch
  • Excellent eye and visual taste, including a passion for simplicity and a clean, modern aesthetic
  • A diverse web and mobile design portfolio that showcases your style, proficiency, and approach to UI/UX problem-solving
  • An understanding of how to balance strong attention to detail with the need to work efficiently, be flexible, and meet aggressive startup deadlines

Located in Boulder Colorado (no remote). We are only considering experienced individual designers that can work in Boulder for this role. Please don't waste our time and yours applying if you don't meet that criteria. No design consultant/contractor service companies.

Nigh Technologies
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Boulder, Colorado
Date posted
Jun 16, 2021
