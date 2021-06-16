Job Details

Helixtap Technologies Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore headquartered technology firm focused on the Commodities landscape, starting with the Rubber industry. We own and operate a proprietary platform which connects the different participants in the Rubber industry to one another, and facilitates the execution of trades and exchange of information seamlessly. As an independent, industry led digital community we deliver actionable insight and create value and opportunities across the rubber supply chain.

We're looking for a Graphic Designer to work on Helixtap Technologies, web products, social media, and marketing materials. The ideal candidate will be able to map out a diverse set of creative solutions and work with leadership to help shape Helixtap’s products.

Link to apply here: https://www.mycareersfuture.gov.sg/job/design/graphic-designer-helixtap-technologies-afb227c398d93adcd1dfe556af8e155d

Otherwise email: farah@helixtap.com with a short profile of yourself and current location.

Your day-to-day will involve:

1. Creative expression of business ideas and concepts.

2. Generating a diverse array of designs in response to a design brief.

3. Working in a large variety of styles. Directly involved in developing marketing materials and UI/UX.

4. Providing strong design rationale and communication skills.

5. Acting upon critique and design feedback.

6. Develop problems solving skills and assisting on social media campaigns.





Technical Skills Needed - Critical for this role:

1. Using photoshop suite - video, photoshop

2. Interpreting a design brief

3. Using Figma and prototyping tools like Axure to create designs for tech team and UI/UX

4. Suggesting new ideas based on research. Development of proactive skills, ability to work

independently.

5. Improving work based on customer user journey

6. Working with marketing team to create campaigns and populate social media channels

7. Attention to detail and deadline-orientation

8. Resourceful, persistent and able to thrive in afast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

9. Polytechnic Diploma in a related field

Training:

Each trainee will be given training and update on the business and their KPI's and objectives in the first week of joining. He/she will speak to each member of the team and understand first hand what their respective roles are and how they canhelp. We also have an intranet/company wiki and shared drive for their reference where applicable. Otherwise, each of the tasks will be explained and guided by a member of the team.

Others:

Conversion to full time staff applicable if you are a good fit.