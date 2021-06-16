[⚡️ 60 - 80k ] Lead Product Designer B2B

Job Details

We, Talentbait, are looking for a Senior Product Designer with experience in B2B SaaS to join our Hamburg-based team (remote-friendly). This opportunity is well suited for a versatile UI / UX product designer with design and product experience in the (B2B) SaaS space.

This position represents a unique opportunity to influence the development of our recruiting software in a significant way. You will work alongside sales, marketing, engineering, customer success, and executive leadership to accelerate the growth of our business as we’re hitting an exciting inflection point in our company's journey.

Since we are a small team, you'll also have your hand in directing and prioritizing the product roadmap. In this role, you'll be responsible for owning Talentbait’s user experience and interface design.

👉 Are you obsessed with crafting world-class software? Please apply! We’d love to have you in our team 🚀

Your responsibilities:

First things first ☝️You will take a look at the current state of our product and start building a design system to make sure all our systems are design aligned.

Your next challenge would be the onboarding process. We have gathered a lot of data and our product team is eager to meet you to tell you all about it. Help us improve the first user session on Talentbait!

What about the customer retention? Can you help us here too? From signup to the first booking, then upsell and cross-sell features. Have you met our persona yet? #stickiness

Our campaign managers also use several internal tools that help us monitor the performance of our campaigns. Will you take a look at them?

And last but not least: you will help other team members with whatever challenge they have 👉sales presentations, press releases, marketing campaigns, pitch deck, landing pages or instagram pictures.

What you bring with you:

You have a bachelor's degree or similar education in the field of UX / UI design

You bring at least 2 years of experience as a product designer or senior UX designer (required)

You have experience and/or comfort working at startup velocity (required)

You bring knowledge of multiple functional areas such as Product Management, Engineering, UX/UI, Customer Success, or Marketing.

German is NOT required

What we offer you:

You get the unique opportunity to make a big impact on a fast-growing startup

You will be part of the core team and work directly with us founders in one room.

We encourage a great culture that promotes open feedback and personal development

We offer relocation support

We work with modern software and modern tools (e.g. MacbookPro).

Our (wework) office is in the heart of Hamburg and offers access to great amenities and meetups

Lots of free food and drinks.

You get a budget and time for your training and conferences

and a lot more...

👉Flat hierarchies, team-oriented culture, and the opportunity to contribute your ideas appeal to you? Join our team! Apply now!

Application process: