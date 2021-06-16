Job Details

Are you looking for a new challenge and do you want to dive into the start-up world? Then you've come to the right place! We are looking for reinforcement for our design team.

About DRIP:

We are a young and fast growing agency from Mannheim with a focus on conversion rate optimization and A/B testing. We help direct to consumer brands to better understand their customers and optimize their stores using A/B testing.

Our team consists of conversion optimizers, UX designers and front-end developers - you'll work with all of them on a daily basis, constantly learning new things from areas like behavioral psychology or basic design principles.

Our clients include some of the fastest growing online stores in the DACH region such as Snocks, Giesswein, Gotbag or Nikin.





About the Job:

As a UI / UX Designer(in), you will be responsible for creating the designs for each of our A/B tests based on psychological behavior patterns.

Your main task with us:

Your main task is to work with our conversion optimizers to further develop our customers' stores in a user-centric way so that they generate more sales.

Your daily tasks

Conception and implementation of UI/ UX designs to optimize our customers' stores based on A/B tests

Creating innovative and accessible designs for mobile and desktop devices

Creating design systems for new clients in our design tools

Animating or prototyping your designs so that there are no questions in the technical implementation

You should have the following skills

Experience designing & creating prototypes using tools such as Figma, AdobeXD, InVision....

Basic understanding of user-centered design concepts, methods & techniques.

Extensive knowledge in digital design trends and basic understanding of the framework of technical possibilities (HTML & CSS).

Independent familiarization & research in new topics as well as driving forward solution concepts

Good written and spoken German and English skills

Benefits:

🗺 Remote working possible: You can work with us from anywhere - whether in Germany or abroad. In addition, we always have a place for you in our Mannheim office.

📚 Budget for courses & further training: Learning new things is in our DNA - that's why we want to support your further education. You will receive an annual budget of up to 1000€, which you can use for courses, books, seminars or similar.

🤗 Our customers: We work mainly with young and fast growing companies. Therefore, we have a diverse client portfolio that will enrich your everyday work: exciting projects in the areas of fashion, sports, lifestyle or beauty are waiting for you!

🏝 30 days vacation: To stay creative, time off is important. Your rest is close to our heart, that's why we give you 30 days of vacation per year.





🎮 If you work with us in Mannheim...

You can expect a completely new office, chill get-togethers on the roof terrace and daily Mario Kart tournaments.



